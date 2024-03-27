Bridlington Bay Archers grab medals at Yorkshire Indoor Archery Championships

Bridlington Bay Archers show off their Yorkshire trophies.

Liam Jordan shot well taking the Under-21 first place, also taking the overall Yorkshire recurve Junior champion for the third year running.

Sharron Jordan, although she did not make a good start to the shoot, gained first place in the Ladies 50+ recurve competition.

Kath Underwood managed to improved her score from last year as this time around she secured a first place in the ladies 50+ compound category.

Under-14s ace Poppy Traves also gained a first place in her first county championships also taking the overall Junior barebow champion.

Hugo Robson, in the U12s, won first place, an astounding achievement considering this was Hugo’s first competition shooting a compound.

The Best Novice award went to Sarah Robson, this is for someone who has been shooting less than a year, she was ranked fifth in the Ladies Recurve.

Rickie Robson ranked eighth in the Men’s Recurve and they managed to get the Jack and Jill Trophy for the highest scoring couple.

Bay Archers shoot at Gypsey Road, and if anyone is interested in archery call 01262 604290 for more information.

Alternatively pop down to the CYP on Easter Sunday as they are holding a have a go session.