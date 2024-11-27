Bridlington boxer Roan Stanley earns fourth professional win in four fights

Roan Stanley, right, celebrates his win in Durham. Photo by Graeme BlackburnRoan Stanley, right, celebrates his win in Durham. Photo by Graeme Blackburn
Roan Stanley, right, celebrates his win in Durham. Photo by Graeme Blackburn
​Bridlington’s super-middleweight boxer Roan Stanley won his fourth professional contest in a row against Victor Edagha in emphatic fashion, knocking his opponent down three times throughout the fight winning a very wide 40-33 points decision.

Stanley’s fourth contest took place on the VIP Promotions show at the Rainton Arena in Durham.

Stanley looked very confident and by far the strongest of the two fighters. Edagha, finding himself down on the scorecards, came out in the fourth round swinging for the hills. Stanley met him in the middle of the ring exchanging blows leading to the third and final knockdown of the fight.

Edagha was a strong competitor and did well to see the final bell, as at times he found himself holding on for survival in the fight.

Bridlington boxer Roan Stanley, right, earned his fourth win in as many pro fights. Photo by Graeme BlackburnBridlington boxer Roan Stanley, right, earned his fourth win in as many pro fights. Photo by Graeme Blackburn
Bridlington boxer Roan Stanley, right, earned his fourth win in as many pro fights. Photo by Graeme Blackburn

Stanley said “Yeah, I’m happy, things are starting to come together nicely now. I feel like it was a bit messy with all the holding and spoiling Victor did, but I think I did the best I could do at the time.

"He was holding a lot on the blind side of the ref, so I think that’s why he never had a point deducted - but it is, what it is and I knew I hurt him in the first round and every time we exchanged shots I felt like I was hurting him and he just wanted to grab me just to try and survive really.

"It’s all learning and another box ticked against a tricky strong opponent who really did come to take my head off in that last round.”

Stanley is now unbeaten as a professional with four fights and four wins. Stanley is going strong and heading towards a very busy and successful 2025.

He has nothing but praise for his trainer and manager and has big ambitions for the upcoming year. Stanley is training more than ever and is feeling his strongest and most experienced to date.

If Stanley continues to win in these exciting bouts with tough opponents, he’s sure to be on the path to titles and television opportunities in the very near future.

The Bridlington boxer is very optimistic for the future, with him and his team confident in his skill and ability.

Stanley said: “I’m training hard and I’m improving daily. I’ve just got to keep winning and keep looking good and my time will come. I want the big fights, the big shows, I want my name up in lights. I’m coming for it all. If I keep winning, they can’t ignore me forever.”

Looking to the future, he added “We’re looking to bring it back to Hull early next year around March, April time, I think. I love fighting in Hull it’s about as close to home as I can get for a pro show and I love bringing it back home, the support there last time was unreal. I’m focusing on me, getting myself to the best I can be so when my time comes, I’m ready.”

Stanley is very grateful for sponsors Prestons Construction and a&b Healthcare.

Any company or business interested in supporting Stanley can contact him on [email protected] for what will be a very bright 2025.

