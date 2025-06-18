Bridlington boxers Zac Stabler and James Precious tackle Special Forces Experience to help CYP
“Zac Stabler and I learnt our boxing there,” said James Precious, 23, who works as a joiner.
“Zac started first and I always looked up to him as I guess some youngsters now look up to both of us as role models.
"Zac’s a former national amateur champion and I also had a long amateur career and am presently just trying to get the paperwork sorted to begin my professional career.
"We’re going to be doing what’s called the Special Forces Experience in the Brecon Beacons, the Fan Dance as it’s known,” said Zac, 28, who has a young daughter and works as a site manager for a family run waste management company.
"We’re aiming to beat the standard time of four hours. We’ve been training in various places including Flamborough and Bempton Cliffs with weighted marches carrying 15kg or 35lb.
“They get heavy after a time, believe me. But the course is designed to be demanding, it’s how they select trainees for the SAS.
“It’s all good training for me as I hope everything might be sorted for me to make my professional boxing debut on a show in Hull at the end of September. It’s what I’ve been aiming towards for years.”
Anyone wanting to support the boxers as they head to Wales for what they expect to be a ‘gruelling adventure’ can contribute via their GoFundMe at https://www.gofundme.com/f/raising-money-for-bridlington-cyp