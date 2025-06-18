Bridlington boxers Zac Stabler, left and James Precious are tackling the Special Forces Experience in the Brecon Beacons to help raise money for Bridlington CYP.

Two Bridlington boxers who describe themselves as ‘indebted’ to the town’s CYP are undertaking a tough physical challenge later on Saturday, June 21, to raise ‘as much as we possibly can’ for the club ‘to provide a wider range of opportunities’ for the next generation of youngsters.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Zac Stabler and I learnt our boxing there,” said James Precious, 23, who works as a joiner.

“Zac started first and I always looked up to him as I guess some youngsters now look up to both of us as role models.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Zac’s a former national amateur champion and I also had a long amateur career and am presently just trying to get the paperwork sorted to begin my professional career.

"We’re going to be doing what’s called the Special Forces Experience in the Brecon Beacons, the Fan Dance as it’s known,” said Zac, 28, who has a young daughter and works as a site manager for a family run waste management company.

"We’re aiming to beat the standard time of four hours. We’ve been training in various places including Flamborough and Bempton Cliffs with weighted marches carrying 15kg or 35lb.

“They get heavy after a time, believe me. But the course is designed to be demanding, it’s how they select trainees for the SAS.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s all good training for me as I hope everything might be sorted for me to make my professional boxing debut on a show in Hull at the end of September. It’s what I’ve been aiming towards for years.”

Anyone wanting to support the boxers as they head to Wales for what they expect to be a ‘gruelling adventure’ can contribute via their GoFundMe at https://www.gofundme.com/f/raising-money-for-bridlington-cyp