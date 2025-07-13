Roan Stanley wins his fifth fight against veteran Robbie Chapman at Hull Connexin. Photo by Liam Ford GBM Sports

Bridlington boxer Roan Stanley sealed his fifth professional win in emphatic style at Hull’s Connexin Live Arena. ​

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stanley pleased the crowd and surpassed expectations delivering a high‑octane, six‑round punch perfect performance to secure a flawless 60–54 points decision, his first to be broadcast live on DAZN.

The undefeated super‑middleweight dominated every round of the contest against seasoned veteran Robbie Chapman.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stanley’s crisp aggressive strategy, relentless body‑work, and sharp combinations kept Chapman on the back foot throughout.

The judges awarded every round unanimously to Stanley, reflecting his full control of the fight.

The atmosphere at Connexin Live was electric, with a vocal crowd on their feet, fueling the explosive performance.

From the opening bell, Stanley looked hungry, pressing the action, tagging Chapman with precise hooks, and showcasing his increasing improvement within the ring.

This was more than just a victory it was a statement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At 5‑0, Stanley continues his perfect start to the pro ranks, proving he’s no flash-in-the-pan fighter.

His composure, technical sharpness, and physicality all point to a prospect on the rise.

Commentators praised him as "entertaining" and a "real crowd pleaser" and highlighted the smooth transition up to six rounds of action.

Watched on a major TV platform, the event provided Stanley with a prominent stage, a showcase matched by a performance worthy of it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With explosive combinations, and crowd‑energizing momentum, Stanley continues to Cement his rising status in British boxing.

As the dust settles, all eyes will now be on his next challenge.

One thing is clear: this 5-0 record has set the tone and it’s a statement he intends to build upon.

In his post-fight interview Stanley thanked his sponsors: Flexispace, Prestons Construction, unity document solutions, Rooftech and LTH Recycling.

He also thanked everyone that came out to support him, saying: "The support means everything, thank you. Having the town behind me means the world."

​