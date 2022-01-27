Bridlington Hockey Club ladies team

In Saturday's game, the University team were young, fast and skilful which put the pressure on Bridlington to work as a team, writes Juan Carlos Lino.

The work ethic of Bridlington resulted in a resounding win with Lisa Mussett scoring twice, Sarah Turner, Rianna Manson and Tamar Lino once.

Towards the end of the game Leeds forced a mistake in the Brid defence and the final score was 5-1.

The player of the match was Turner with Mussett and Lino runners-up, but it was a difficult decision as the whole team played well.

Sunday was a re-arranged game against Acomb who were sharing third position in the league table with Brid.

Despite the thought that there may be tired legs from the day before Bridlington were quite refreshed and played extremely well.

With a couple of players back in the side the team was strengthened and they worked as a unit to put pressure on the Acomb keeper who did very well to keep them out for a while.

The Bridlington passing was much sharper and they dominated the game, with the goal scorers being Mussett, Booey Brown (2) and Becci Nassau (2)

The player of the match was once again Turner with Tamara Lino (who was celebrating her 18th birthday) coming runner-up with Kasey Hill third.

Overall this was a very good weekend for Bridlington Hockey Club.

Tamara Lino and Abi Taylor are two of the youngsters who have been coached by the club for 10 years and hopefully will move on to play for a University team next year.

Bridlington is always wishing to coach young players (boys and girls) so that they can continue playing for many years.

Training sessions take place term time 6 - 7pm at Bridlington School Astro.