Paul and Jo Robinson organised the tennis event at Bridlington Lawn Tennis Club which raised £455 for Children with Cancer UK.

Forty people turned up on Sunday to play tennis on a very windy day.

The event, organised by Paul and Jo, was a huge success as players came from Filey and Scarborough and Hackness to play in the event along with a lot of Bridlington members.

Paul said: “To raise £455 in four hours on Wimbledon finals day ,which did stop some players coming was amazing and we are so pleased with everyone's generosity to supporting the event and raising money for Children with Cancer UK.

"I will try and remember to book the event next year on a different weekend to finals weekend at Wimbledon, w we might get a few more players!

“A special mention to Lloyd Dowsons and ITsports and everyone who donated raffle prizes.”

The Driffield & District Tennis League Division Two leaders Bridlington Mixed A team had an outstanding 9-0 home victory against Pocklington C.

Captain John Bell and Keren Miller were in outstanding form and played very well and won all three sets.

Juan Carlos and Carolien Lino also won all three sets and gelled so well as a couple.

Top couple of the season Joel Rollinson and Tracey Teasdale were in top form again to complete a clean sweep.

The Mixed B team were without a league match last week.

The Bridlington Men’s A team lost 7-2 at Cherry Burton A in Division One.

This was an improvement on the earlier season match against Cherry Burton.

Anthony Purvis and Andrew Purvis played well on their way to winning one set.

Joe Reynolds and Mark Robson won a set in fine style and were unlucky to lose 8-7 in a tie-break.

The third couple Joel Rollinson and John Bell lost all three sets though trying in every match.

The Bridlington Men’s B team were handed a 9-0 home victory against Harpham in Division Three as their opponents couldn't raise a team.

The Bridlington Men’s C team suffered a 7-2 reverse on the road at Long Riston A in Division Four.

The Bridlington Ladies A team could only raise four players for their Division Two trip to face Pocklington D 7.

Julie and Beth Christlow’s performance on the night was superb winning two out of three and only just losing the third match.

Jo Robinson and Anne Diamond lost three matches though all sets were extremely close and long matches with good rallies.

Leigh Moore and Jill Crawford were in fine form and outstanding winning two matches and playing great tennis as Bridlington Ladies B suffered a 6-3 loss on the road at Market Weighton in Division Four.