Bridlington Lawn Tennis Club Men’s and Ladies B teams hit form to net league victories

The Friday night ladies group at Bridlington LTC, are back, from left, Lesley Clark, Adene Kynman, Zoe Taylor, Davina Allan-lees, Diane Barmby and Alex Kynman. Front row, Penny Clark and Jo Turnbull. This group who are coached by club coach John Ashton.

This was a brilliant win for the B team, and a welcome return to the team for Juan Carlos Lino from his first team match last week.

He was back partnering his usual partner Paul Robinson and they won 8-5, 8-0 and 8-3.

They were brilliant in their last two sets even though they won the first set of the night they weren't at there best.

Lino is brilllant in his forehand drives and Robinson consistent serves and good speed around court. Both enjoy playing together and their bubbly characters who enjoy the game with commitment.

Ashley Rawlings and Anthony Clark won 8-5 and 8-4 then lost 7-8.

They nearly won all three, just losing in a tiebreak against Beverley’s top couple, with Rawlings volleying well and his lobs were excellent, Clark’s top-spin drives were in top form and both played well at the net.

Peter Nurse and Craig Cockerill lost 6-8, 7-8 and 0-8.

The duo were unlucky to lose two sets and then didn’t play well in the final set against Beverley’s top couple.

Cockerill has got so much potential and fantastic long drives and first serve.

Nurse is a great asset to the B team and his commitment in his play is brilliant.

The Men’s A team lost 7-2 at Driffield LTC A in Division One.Bridlington were well beaten in this match.

The plus points were John Bell and Joel Rollinson won a set and performed really well and Anthony Purvis and Andrew Purvis won a set as well.

It wasn't Brid number one couple’s night though as Joe Reynolds and Mark Robson didn’t play their best tennis and lost all three sets.

The struggling Men’s C team suffered a 9-0 loss at Nafferton A in Division Four.

The Brid C team are struggling this season and credit to them for raising a team every week which is not easy in the current climate.

Mike Fell and Pierre Cantra lost 2-8, 2-8 and 1-8, John Ockenden and Anthony Clark Snr lost 0-8,1-8.and 0-8, while Chris Lea and Paul Magson lost 0-8, 2-8 and 5-8.

The Bridlington Ladies B team had a really good 6-3 home win against Driffield Rec.

Top couple Davina and Rosie Allan Lees were again imperious form, winning all three matches playing brilliant tennis as they won 8-0, 8-4 and 8-2.

Leigh Fearn and Jill Crawford played well to win two matches 8-3 and 8-5, losing 4-8.

Crawford used some nice volleying and Fearn was running around the court chasing balls down which created opportunities to win rallies for the pair.

Lesley Clark and Tracey Nicholls lost 1-8 and 6-8 and won 8-0, a good performance by the third pair which will build their confidence for future matches.

A nice touch by the players after the match they celebrated Jill Crawford’s birthday in the clubhouse with special tea.

The Brid Mixed B and Ladies A teams’ matches were both rained off.

Friday night is coaching for a ladies group who have improved a lot under the guidance of Bridlington Lawn Tennis Club coach John Ashton.

The ladies practice shots and techniques which help them become better players.