Bridlington Lawn Tennis Club Mixed A team hot-shots home in on magnificent 7-2 Driffield win

Bridlington LTC Ladies A team, from left, Penny Clark (captain), Anne Diamond, Carolien Lino, Beth Christlow and Keren Miller. Not pictured: Julie Christlow.

A brilliant performance from the Brid team maintained their unbeaten record with a comprehensive victory against a decent Driffield team.

Joel Rollinson and Tracey Teasdale were number one couple again, they are playing so well and their energy and strokeplay is first class, contributing to their 8-5, 8-5 and 8-7 successes.

Captain John Bell and Julie Christlow won 8-4 but lost 5-8 and 6-8 in two really close matches which could have gone either way.

it's great to see Bell and Christlow playing good tennis again after a bit of a slow start in early-season matches.

Juan Carlos Lino and Keren Miller were inspirational, winning 8-2, 8-7 and 8-5.

It was a fantastic performance by the pair who you can tell they enjoyed playing together and certainly showed in their performance.

Miller strengthens the A team when she plays and hopefully she will be available more this season as she a class player.

The Bridlington LTC Mixed B team also won 7-2, in their Division Four clash at home to local rivals Flamborough.

This was a fantastic performance by the B team, winning the local derby match against a competitive Boro team.

Top couple Paul and Jo Robinson excelled again leading from the front again as captains winning 8-3, 8-3 and 8-5.

Both gelled well playing in difficult gloomy conditions and difficult on foot after early heavy rain affected the courts.

Anthony and Penny Clark won 8-7, and they were 7-0 up only for a brilliant comeback by Kate and Jacob Manson to take it to tie-break which the Clarks won.

They won their second match 8-3 and lost an epic against Nick and Becky Brunton 7-8, which again could have gone either way as both pairs played good all round tennis in gloomy dark conditions.

Craig Cockerill and Rosie Allan-Lees won 8-3 and 8-7 and lost 4-8.

This is a new partnership which improved on the night, Allan-Lees was dominant in her volleys and slice shots, Cockerill put in his best performance of the season playing some good tennis.

The Brid Ladies A team’s performance in their 7-2 Division Two loss at Scalby A was better than the score suggested with long rallies and good tennis played.

Jill Crawford was promoted to play in the A team from the B team, and she played with Anne Diamond.Penny Clark and Carolien Lino won one set playing excellent tennis, neither use top spin but can hit a hard drive and it was a good effort by both players to win a set.

Beth and Julie Christlow won a set in a fine performance by the number one pair.

Scalby are top of the table so the Brid A team’s performance was admirable.