Bridlington Lawn Tennis Club Mixed teams net 8-1 wins against Hutton Cranswick & Flamborough

Driffield Tennis League Mixed Division Two leaders Bridlington LTC Mixed A team were in imperious form during an 8-1 home triumph against a four-player Hutton Cranswick A.
By Andy Bloomfield
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 06:00 BST- 2 min read
Bridlington LTC Mixed A team, front, from left, Joe Reynolds, Janet Mizel, Tracey Teasdale, Joel Rollinson, Juan Carlos and Carolien Lino . Back row captain John Bell.Bridlington LTC Mixed A team, front, from left, Joe Reynolds, Janet Mizel, Tracey Teasdale, Joel Rollinson, Juan Carlos and Carolien Lino . Back row captain John Bell.
Joe Reynolds came into the team and partnered Janet Mizel to win all three sets in emphatic style 8-0, 8-6 and 8-2, play ed brilliant tennis.

Joel Rollinson and Tracey Teasdale were also in good form and won 8-6, 8-7 and 8-0, while Juan Carlos and Carolien Lino also sparkled despite winning 8-0, 8-2 and losing 2-8.

There was a much-needed 8-1 home Division Four win for Brid Mixed B against Flamborough in a local derby.

Top couple were Joe Reynolds and Keren Miller winning 8-3, 8-3 and 8-3 in an excellent performance.

Captains Paul and Jo Robinson won all three sets again, even though both were hampered by injury they won 8-6, 8-0 and 8-1.

Craig Cockerill and Carol Bickerdike won 8-2 and 8-2 and lost 6-8.

The Bridlington Men’s A team lost 8-1 at Division One leaders Beverley Beverley & ER, but despite the loss they beat the drop as rivals Hutton Cranswick lost to Driffield.

Joe Reynolds and Anthony Purvis played very well winning a set.Joel Rollinson and John Bell Juan Carlos and Anthony Clark were the other players in the team.

The Brid LTC Men’s C team lost their Division Four fixture 9-0 at Driffield LTC.

The Brid Ladies A team lost 5-4 at Brandesburton A in Division Two.

A really close match and the difference was Brandesburton’s first couple were outstanding, winning all three sets in fine style.

Julie and Beth Christlow’s performance was excellent winning two sets 8-5 and 8-3, then losing 3-8.

Brid’s top couple Janet Mizel and Carolien Lino won 8-6 and 8-2 then lost 3-8.

There was a fantastic performance by the Ladies B team, who saw off visitors Harpham 5-4 in a Division Four fixture.

This was a much-needed win and an important success for the team.

Captain Pearl Rogerson and Davina Allan Lees won two out of three sets winning 8-5 and 8-0 and losing 3-8.

The pair have played well as a new pairing due to the unavailability of Davinia’s regular partner Rosie Allan Lees.

Jill Crawford and Leigh Moore won 8-6 and 8-0 and lost 1-8 they performed very well apart from when they played the Harpham top couple. who were just too good for them.

Alex Kynman and Lesley Clark won 8-0, then lost 3-8 and 2-8, they never gave in and fought to the last point.

