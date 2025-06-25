Bridlington Lawn Tennis Club Men's A team are, from left, Joel Rollinson, Joe Reynolds, Anthony Purvis, Andrew Purvis, Mark Robson and Juan Carlos LIno.

As we pass the halfway point of the Driffield League season, Bridlington Lawn Tennis Club is proud to report the continued dedication and strong performances of their three men’s teams, three ladies teams, and three mixed teams.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Week after week, our members have shown great commitment, sportsmanship, and team spirit, both on and off the court, writes Juan Carlos Lino.

One of the most consistent and impressive teams this season has been the Men’s A team, who remain unbeaten.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With continued focus and teamwork, they are on track to become champions of their division, a remarkable achievement that reflects the hard work and discipline of the entire squad.

Tracey Nicholls, of the Brid Ladies B team, said: “The sun was definitely shining on Bridlington Ladies B on Wednesday, June 18, as the team played away against Market Weighton’s Ladies D.

"Due to limited player availability, Bridlington arrived with only four players, starting the match with a three-point disadvantage.

"Despite the challenge, the team displayed excellent resilience and determination.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Jill Crawford and Ann Diamond won their first two matches 8-2 and 8-6, while Sharon Havercroft and I secured back-to-back wins of 8-4.

"Going into the final two matches, we knew we needed just one more win to secure the overall victory and we managed to win both! Jill and Ann triumphed in a nail, biting tie-break (8-7), and Sharon and I claimed another solid 8-4 win.

"We ended the evening on a high note, enjoying a warm reception and delicious tea from a very kind Market Weighton team. A memorable match indeed.”

Also on Wednesday June 18, Bridlington Ladies C hosted Beverley Town in what turned out to be a very positive evening for the team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A notable debut came from Annabelle Miller, playing only her second competitive match, and partnering for the first time with Zoe Fearn. Despite their inexperience as a pair, the two played with great synergy and promise.

In another court pairing, Alex Kynman made her first appearance of the season, joining forces with veteran Sue Hodgson, delivering a solid performance full of energy and cohesion.

The evening concluded with a lovely supper – our thanks to all who took part, and special appreciation to Helen for her support.

There is much more to come, we look forward to continued strong performances and team camaraderie.

Thank you to all our players, supporters, and volunteers for making this season such a success. Let’s keep the momentum going.