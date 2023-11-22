News you can trust since 1882
Bridlington Rangers Titans Under-13s edged out at home by Springhead

Bridlington Rangers Titans Under-13s suffered a 2-1 home loss against Springhead in the Hull & District Youth Football League on Sunday.
By Andy Bloomfield
Published 22nd Nov 2023, 09:00 GMT
Bridlington Rangers Titans Under-13s. PHOTOS BY TCF PHOTOGRAPHYBridlington Rangers Titans Under-13s. PHOTOS BY TCF PHOTOGRAPHY
Bridlington Rangers Titans Under-13s. PHOTOS BY TCF PHOTOGRAPHY

It was a first loss in the league on Sunday as the Titans were at home to Springhead, despite taking an early lead the visitors fought back well and somehow found an equaliser against the run of play.

With the scores looking like a stalemate Springhead produced a wonderful shot to take the lead, but there was late drama as Rangers were awarded a penalty in the last two minutes which would have levelled the scores.

However the ball was shot wide of the post to give the visitors the victory.

Brid Rangers Titans U13s, blue kit, lost out to Springhead in the league. PHOTOS BY TCF PHOTOGRAPHYBrid Rangers Titans U13s, blue kit, lost out to Springhead in the league. PHOTOS BY TCF PHOTOGRAPHY
Brid Rangers Titans U13s, blue kit, lost out to Springhead in the league. PHOTOS BY TCF PHOTOGRAPHY

The Parents player of the match was Lucas and the Coaches’ player of the match was Bogdan.

The Titans lost out 8-2 at home to Hessle Sporting Hawks 8 in the cup a week earlier.

Despite taking an early lead, the young Rangers side were well beaten in the end by a well-drilled experienced side in the cup at Gypsey Road.

For many parts of the game the young Rangers went toe to toe with the visitors, with the best team in the age group, sitting top of Group One and unbeaten in six games.

The home side held them to 1-1 at half-time and were doing well to contain the threat as the visitors laid siege on the Rangers defence.

Despite a determined effort Rangers just ran out of steam in the second period and with so much pressure Hessle took advantage.

The Parents’ player of the match was Oakley and the Coaches’ player of the match was Harry G.

