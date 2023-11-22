Bridlington Rangers Titans Under-13s edged out at home by Springhead
It was a first loss in the league on Sunday as the Titans were at home to Springhead, despite taking an early lead the visitors fought back well and somehow found an equaliser against the run of play.
With the scores looking like a stalemate Springhead produced a wonderful shot to take the lead, but there was late drama as Rangers were awarded a penalty in the last two minutes which would have levelled the scores.
However the ball was shot wide of the post to give the visitors the victory.
The Parents player of the match was Lucas and the Coaches’ player of the match was Bogdan.
The Titans lost out 8-2 at home to Hessle Sporting Hawks 8 in the cup a week earlier.
Despite taking an early lead, the young Rangers side were well beaten in the end by a well-drilled experienced side in the cup at Gypsey Road.
For many parts of the game the young Rangers went toe to toe with the visitors, with the best team in the age group, sitting top of Group One and unbeaten in six games.
The home side held them to 1-1 at half-time and were doing well to contain the threat as the visitors laid siege on the Rangers defence.
Despite a determined effort Rangers just ran out of steam in the second period and with so much pressure Hessle took advantage.
The Parents’ player of the match was Oakley and the Coaches’ player of the match was Harry G.