Bridlington Road Runner Adam Thomas completes Iron Man event in Lanzarote

Lyn and Stu Gent with their dog Jasper at Sewerby parkrun. PHOTOS: TCF PHOTOGRAPHY

Adam Thomas was the star man of the weekend for Bridlington Road Runners as he completed the Iron Man 70.3 in Lanzarote.

Conditions were good for the event and a strong performance from Adam saw him complete the three gruelling disciplines in 12:17:39, and finish overall in 380th position, writes Tom Fynn.

Closer to home on Tuesday the popular East Hull Harriers Summer League returned at East Park in Hull, race two of the summer league which is a series of events for the Bridlington club.

Dominic Bond was in fine form to complete the relatively flat course in 21:48, Paul Good and Steve Wilson were in the top three for BRR, with the ever improving Micah Gibson in fourth. First home for the ladies was Cat Moverley along with Heidi Baker and Lucinda Gibson.

BRR athlete Phill Taylor secured third place at Sewerby parkrun.

An excellent turnout of 249 runners took to the Sewerby parkrun.

The event was held as another popular pacer event where entrants are encouraged to improve their times with pacers of varying times from 20 minutes upwards, James Briggs was the man on point too with his time as he paced a perfect 20 minute park run.

The evergreen Phill Taylor was pushed into third position this week but still managed first place for BRR, Nick Jordan claimed second for the Brid club along with Dean Hyde.

Martin Hutchinson paced a near perfect 23 minutes, and the pacers are not exclusively for the seniors as junior Maelys Price even got in on the action.

BRR Junior Maelys Price was a pacer at the Sewerby event on Saturday.

Patricia Bielby was first home for the senior ladies with Heidi Baker second, however only 10 seconds separated the two, Emma Richardson completed the top three places.

Sunday saw the Ravenscar half and 10km events take place, Alan Feldberg took on the half to complete in 2:06:08 In what turned into quite a warm and muggy morning once the clouds had lifted.

Clare Gummerson and Miriam Ireland were also representing the Yellow and blacks to finish within a few seconds of each other, David Foster took on the 10km.

Dave and Susan Bond were in action in Greece, with the Skiathos 10k, James Wilson was the first overall at Sandringham parkrun, whilst Dominic Bond took second place at Heslington, Justin Choat was also the sole BRR entrant at the Big Green Scunthorpe 10k completing in 44:56.

