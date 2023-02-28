Bridlington Road Runner Daniel Cawthorn races to first Sewerby Parkrun success

Paul Good (Bridlington Road Runners), who eventually claimed second spot, sets the early pace at the Sewerby Parkrun PHOTOS BY TCF PHOTOGRAPHY

The club provided the top three, all of whom recorded their highest ever finish. Dan Cawthorn won his first Parkrun at Sewerby at the 24th attempt, finishing in 20 minutes and one second, writes John Edwards.

Paul Good’s time of 21 minutes was good enough for second and club chairman Martin Hutchinson was close behind in third.

The good news didn’t end there. RIchard Kirkpatrick was eighth with a PB time of 22:11, slashing more than six minutes off his time since his first Parkrun a year ago.

Bridlington Road Runners' Martin Hutchinson secured third place at the Sewerby Parkrun on Saturday morning.

Juniors Ted Imeson and Becky Miller broke into the top 10 for the first time and Trish Watson recorded the best age grade time of the field of 135 runners.

Kerry Whitehead also joined the PB club and junior Maelys Price burst into the fastest 50 for the first time with another PB to show her rapid improvement.

Justin Choat, on his 250th Parkrun, was 11th, his highest placing for four-and-a-half years.

The PBs were not limited to Sewerby, Dave Bond and Rob Calthorpe enjoying their best times at North Yorkshire Water Park.

Sewerby Parkrun: 1 Dan Cawthorn 20:01 2 Paul Good 21:00 3 Martin Hutchinson 21:13 8 Richard Kirkpatrick 22:11 PB 9 Ted Imeson (jnr) 23:00 10 Rebecca Miller (jnr) 23:10 11 Justin Choat 23:29 13 Chris Price 23:52 15 T J Choat (jnr) 24:04 21 Kerry Whitehead 24:50 PB 22 Jonathan Ogden 24:53 25 Annabelle Miller (jnr) 25:11 27 Alan Feldberg 25:47 28 Joshua Miller (jnr) 25:51 31 Greg Miller 25:55 32 Keren Miller 25:58 35 Luke Duffill 26:18 39 Gillian Taylor 26:43 42 Chris Humphries 27:02 43 Trish Watson 27:08 45 Stuart Gent 27:33 48 Maelys Price (jnr) 27:46 PB 50 Oceane Price (jnr) 27:59 51 Stephen Eblet 28:02 57 Ian Haywood 28:44 64 Christie Trower 29:18 69 Ethan Jones (jnr) 29:51 71 Zoe Ellis-Cornell 29:54 77 Pete Royal 31:22 84 Erin Jones (jnr) 32:10 85 Kyle Tibbett (jnr) 32:21 87 Dave Pring 32:52 95 Anne Kelly 34:20 96 Kevin Sissons 34:32 105 LME Choat (jnr) 35:37 106 James Briggs 35:38 109 Emma Choat 36:24 123 Debbie Duffill 43:11 126 Dian Rewston 46:45 132 Cindy Baker 55:48 133 Linda Hall 55:48.

Chevin Forest parkrun 145 Sandra Orlando 43:06.

