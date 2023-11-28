Bridlington Road Runner Danny Brunton nets top 10 spot at Hardmoors 80 Mile

One absentee from the partying on Friday evening was Bridlington Road Runners’ ultra-specialist Danny Brunton. Danny was in action at the Hardmoors 80 mile, a brutal course at any time that follows the Wolds way from Hessle to Filey through chalk landscapes and valleys.

BRR athlete Danny Brunton shows off his medal after the Hardmoors 80 Mile.

The weather of recent dropping in temperatures and the recent rainfall added to the challenge.

However, Danny put in a superb performance to finish ninth overall with a time of 16:52:38 club compatriot Tony Smith also was in action and finished in 42nd place with a respectable time of 22:34.18 in difficult conditions for all the competitors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite the partying and a few hangovers nursed on Saturday morning 32 home runners embarked on a wet and windy Sewerby parkrun, Paul Good was first for Bridlington, from clubmates Nick Jordan and Dean Hyde.

Juniors Ted Imeson showed trademark determination to finish 22:06 from Tyler Choat in 23:56 and Charlie Smith who ran in a second successive PB 24:29, Alfie Briggs in 30:51 and Lily Choat in 32:32 showed the fortitude of the club's youngsters in the face of a biting mix of wind and rain on the coast.

Martin Hutchinson returned to competitive action at the Doncaster 10k, relentless training of recent and the determination to put his disappointment behind him made amends completing the course in 42:37, Andrew Yeomans was first for BRR with 38:55 and Charlotte Garbutt was also in action.

Heidi Baker took part in the Benidorm 10k, with a spectacular light show in the background, finished in 1:12:58.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Oceane Price sparkled at Hull Parkrun with a 5k and course PB of 22:48, her first sub 23 run, her sister Maelys put in an excellent debut run of 25:08.

James Briggs took on the Rother Valley parkrun, and was third home for the BRR with a time of 17:39