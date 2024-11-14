Brid Road Runners' Ed Husband at the Athens Marathon.

​Bridlington Road Runners member Ed Husband was in action in a slightly warmer climate than his clubmates last weekend, tackling the Athens Marathon.

​The course is tough with plenty of hills and accompanied with the heat, writes Thomas Fynn.

It is often classed as perhaps the most difficult major marathon race, the course is uphill from the 10km point to 31km, which is the toughest uphill climb of any Major Marathon.

The race begins in Marathon, and finishes in the stunning Olympic Stadium, Bridlington athlete Ed completed the course in a very respectable 4:34:53.

Ed Husband at the Olympic Stadium after the Athens Marathon.

Ed says he had a great time and will certainly be back again.

Taking on another difficult event were Bridlington Road Runners pair of Emma Richardson and Helena Smith who were in action in the Hardmoors series tackling the Goathland Half Marathon.

This was another very hilly course over the North Yorkshire Moors, both ran the event together and finished a few seconds apart to complete in 3:32:04

Elsewhere in race action, and staying with hills, was Robert Calthorpe, who was the sole Bridlington Road Runners entrant at the Dalby Dash 10km event.

This was another very difficult course with plenty of challenges, however Rob finished the event in 1:07:21.