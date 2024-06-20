Bridlington Road Runner James Wilson edged out by Oliver Brown at Sewerby parkrun

Bridlington Road Runners junior stars Alfie Verner, left, and Oceane Price, set PBs at Sewerby parkrun.

​Bridlington Road Runners’ James Wilson claimed second place in the Sewerby parkrun on Saturday morning.

The ever-popular event saw 234 participants take to the cliff tops and while many of BRR athletes were missing due to a trip organised by the club, the event saw 46 first-timers take on the undulating course with 24 of the field earning themselves a personal best, writes Thomas Fynn.

First in the field though edging out Wilson into second place overall was Oliver Brown who completed the course in a blistering time of 17:28, with James having to settle for second place with a highly respectable time of 18:08.

Completing the Brid top three for the men was Adam Thomas and Paul Good in third and fourth respectively, and despite many home runners being away seven Brid runners featured in the top 10 at the weekly event.

BRR's James Wilson raced t second at Sewerby. PHOTOS/: TCF PHOTOGRAPHY

Martin Hutchinson was in fine form to lead five runners to personal bests with a pacing time of 23 minutes.

Keren Miller took first place for the Brid club in the senior ladies with veteran Patricia Bielby taking first in age category followed home by the ever-improving Heidi Baker who completed the course in 25:55.

In contrast to recent weeks, a rare mix of more sun and less wind at Sewerby parkrun gave BRR Juniors an extra boost in a very strong show from the club's youngsters.

Across the age range, every junior in yellow and black completed their run inside 30 minutes, Alfie Verner took full advantage of conditions to run his first sub '23 time at his home parkrun.

Lily Choat and mum Emma are all smiles running for BRR at Sewerby on Saturday morning.

He clocked a PB time of 22:20, and was followed in by another of the club's talented athletes, Oceane Price, in 22:30 also achieving her best ever time at the course.

Tyler Choat backed up his excellent recent form and was first junior back in 20:56 and he was followed over the line by Annabelle Miller who saw a superb 21:30 run ensure she was first female finisher overall at the event.

Strong performances from Teddy Imeson in 23:24, Rebecca Miller 24:48, Erin Gummerson 25:26 and Lily Choat 28:45 completed the representation for the club.