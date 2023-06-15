Bridlington Road Runner James Wilson races to Top of the Wolds Challenge 10K age-group victory

Bridlington Road Runners athletes line up at the Top of the Wolds Race on Sunday. PHOTOS BY TCF PHOTOGRAPHY

Saturday saw the club team up with Sewerby parkrun organisers and offered a range of pacers to the weekly 5km event, starting at 20 minutes and through to 45, writes Tom Fynn.

James Wilson was in fine form at The Top of the Wolds 10K Challenge earning himself first V40 and second overall.

Fourteen club members took part, but the stand out performance came from junior Micah Gibson who finished the undulating course in an impressive 51 minutes to earn fourth place in the club rankings.

The Road Runners junior section made the most of the half term break from school to let loose with excellent efforts in local and regional competitions.

Oceane Price grabbed gold and maintained her early athletic season prowess with a dominant performance at the Cleethorpes AC Open Meeting.

Her 600m track first place 2.04.72 PB cemented solid performances for the youngster in both Long Jump and 80m.

Hope Adams threw in a strong silver medal performance, securing second place and a silver medal with a 5.01m effort in the Shot Put.

Teddy Imeson's third place finish in the 75m hurdles heat ensured a place in a high-quality final for the young athlete who recorded a 3.49 PB Long Jump in the U13 event.

Kyra Leary powered through her heat to reach the U13 70m final and Brooke Adams put in a PB in long jump of 1.71, in only her second track and field event.

Within a club challenge arranged for seniors and juniors alike for the Judy Allisson and Robert Eyre trophies, four juniors took on the BRR Twin Peaks Challenge at Kilham.

Junior Tyler Choat conquered the Mountainous Mile and Miracle Mile to win the Robert Eyre Trophy, with his elevation gain ratio topping the male field for the junior section.

Martin Hutchinson was the fastest senior male uphill with Micah Gibson once again impressing within the event to seal third.