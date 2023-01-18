Bridlington Road Runner Joe Shepherdson goes the distance at Filey Flyer

The athletes race away from the start of the Sewerby Parkrun last Saturday morning PHOTOS BY TCF PHOTOGRAPHY

Saturday saw the Filey Flyer event, organised by the East Yorkshire branch of the Long Distance Walkers Association, writes John Edwards.

Some of the Brid members walked and others headed round more quickly, with a choice of a 23-mile route or a 16-mile course, setting off from St. John's Church in Filey and using parts of the Cleveland Way, Wolds Way and Centenary Way, linked by footpaths and tracks.

Joe Shepherdson completed the longer distance in three hours and 19 minutes and Jo Dagnan was just a few minutes behind.

Bridlington Road Runners' Phill Taylor won the Sewerby Parkrun

Julie McPheat just ducked under the five hour mark, and Jenny Chambers finished her walk in six hours and 15 minutes, with Martin McPheat completing the 16-mile route in five hours and 36 minutes on a day when conditions were not ideal for running or walking.

Sunday saw the Brass Monkey Half Marathon in York. James Wilson set a 13-second PB and took 121st place in just over one hour and 18 minutes.

Sarah and Andrew Marr were also representing Bridlington and both finished in under two-and-a-half hours.

For those who wanted to do a shorter distance, there was the usual selection of Saturday morning Parkruns.

At Sewerby, Phill Taylor was back on winning form, taking first place in 18:50. Ashley Porter, Adam Dyas and Steve WIlson made the top 10, and Josh Taylor, Micah Gibson and Justin Choat were just outside.

Becky Miller in 15th was second female but it was not a day for personal bests, with nobody from Road Runners able to record a PB. Chris Price was seventh at the Cinder Track Parkrun.

Results, LDWA Filey Flyer: 23 Mile Course: Joe Shepherdson 3:29:00 Joanna Dagnan 3:36:00 Julie McPheat 4:59:00 Jenny Chambers 6:15:00 16 Mile Course Martin McPheat 5:36:00