Bridlington Road Runner Paul Good bags first Sewerby Parkrun win
A delighted Good finally got his first place finish to complete the course in 19:49, writes Tom Fynn.
Steve Wilson and Adam Dyas completed the leading home three finishers in third and fourth position respectively.
But the morning was not without drama, veteran Phill Taylor was due to take part but his attempt at taking his regular first place finish was halted by his son Jude, who decided he didn’t want his dad to run, handing Good the opportunity to snap up top spot.
Club chairman Martin Hutchinson took a break from his pacer duties to finish sixth overall in a very impressive time of 21:13.
Gillian Taylor was third home for the ladies behind two very impressive junior performances.
A fabulous first female finisher and PB performance came from BRR junior Evie Lakes, combining all the elements of speed, strength and stamina to record a time of 21:25.
Oceane Price followed up her clubmate's run with her first sub 23 minute performance at Sewerby to record a PB of 22:49.
Maelys Price made it a hat-trick of PBs for the BRR girls with her first sub 24 minute run at the course finishing in 23:44.
Tyler Choat in 22:25, Erin Gummerson 26:40, Lily Choat 29:50 and Alfie Briggs 35:27 also represented the yellow and black for the Juniors this week.
Impressing most for Brid Road Runners last weekend after his heroics at London was Danny Brunton who took on the Yorkshire Three Peaks fell race and finished in a superb second position as MV40 on Saturday.
Conditions were a little different come Sunday morning as three BRR athletes took on the Boston Marathon (Lincolnshire), James Briggs defied the storms and a partially flooded course to sail through in 2:58:50.
Nick Jordan and Dan Cawthorn remained undeterred by the conditions, Jordan recorded his second fastest marathon time in 3:11:46, Cawthorn finished in 3:20:33.
Adam Thomas took on the half and impressed defying the weather to record a time just under 90 minutes.
A BRR octet faced the inclement conditions at Burton Constable for the East Yorkshire half marathon and 10K events on Sunday.
Alan Feldberg led the Brid team home with a second MV50 place to finish overall in 14th position and first for the club.
Paul Good recorded 1:30:44, and Andrew Gibson completed the top three for the Brid club by finishing strongly in under 2 hours, but not to be outdone for the ladies veteran Patricia Bielby was second LV70.
The only entrant in the 10k event was Rob Calthorpe who claimed 1:21:11.
The City of Hull Champagne League continued on Tuesday, Martin Hutchinson again claimed first place in the BRR standings, while Andy Long, Heidi Baker and David Foster made up the Bridlington representation at the event.