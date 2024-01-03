While turkey and mince pies were on the menu for many, Bridlington Road Runners were keeping the calories down, a fancy dress parkrun on December 23 saw 194 runners take part in the festive event.

BRR's Phill Taylor in action at the New Year's Day alternative route parkrun.

Winner Richard Pearson, of Steel City Striders, completed the course in 17:48.

First home for BRR was Phill Taylor who continues to dominate at the event and Patricia Bielby took the top spot in her age category with a time of 26:25, writes Thomas Fynn.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Boxing Day saw the EHH 10k, and once again Phill Taylor shone along with club compatriot Joanna Dagnan finished 1st lady V40 and 2nd lady overall in a strong performance at the event.

Action from the alternative route New Year's Day parkrun at Bridlington seafront. PHOTO BY TCF PHOTOGRAPHY

BRR took a 1-2 at the Filey festive beach race, Dominic Bond continuing his superb recent form to take first place in 19:11, but just over a minute behind was Tom Mullen, returning back to form after a lay-off.

A bumper turnout for the New Year’s parkrun at Sewerby saw 232 runners take on the undulating course this time it was Scott Hargreaves lead the field with a blistering time of 17:20. Nick Jordan and Paul Good were closest home in second and third respectively.

New Year’s Day saw the alternative parkrun take place on the sea front with Phill Taylor again leading the field from start to finish, a great turnout from the home club with many others running off some Christmas calories.

Due to the success of our last three Run Together groups we will be starting a 'Get Me Going' course from the 11th of January.

So, if you want to start running, or you are returning after a while out, come and give it a try.

The aim of the course is that after the eight weeks you should be able to cover the 5km distance.

However, if you want to come along and just get that bit fitter then you are more than welcome.

Sign up to each individual session using the Strava mobile app and all you'll need is a pair of running shoes and enough layers to keep you warm! It's open to anyone over the age of 16 and best of all it's free!

Bridlington Road Runners are pleased to announce that entry has opened for the successful Bridlington Multi-Terrain 13.5-mile race on October 6 - plus there is an early bird discount.

Entry is also open for the Sewerby Sprint 5K and the children's Fun Run.