Bridlington Road Runner Scott Hargreaves powers to Hutton Cranswick 10K victory

Bridlington Road Runner Phill Taylor secured another win at Sewerby parkrun on Saturday morning. PHOTOS BY TCF PHOTOGRAPHY

Scott smashed the course with a blistering time of 34m 50s, writes Tom Fynn.

For the ladies Kelly Palmer was not to be outdone as she came home as second lady for the event and first in the club rankings with both new 5k and 10k times, in 47m 46s.

But while Scott and Kelly were out smashing times, it was their club compatriot Danny Brunton who completed his third Lakeland 100 in 34 hours and 55 minutes, a route that takes in all the Lakeland fells and features around 6,300m of ascent which begins and ends at John Ruskin School in Coniston.

Sisters Becky, left, and Annabelle Miller power their way around the Sewerby course last weekend.

At the Leeds Race Best 5k Paul Good was back home in a sub 20 position.

Holiday crowds, if not weather, made for a packed start-line at the Sewerby parkrun, and a slight alteration to the course did not stand in the way of the club runners as overall winner Phill Taylor, Paul Good and Adam Dyas were in the top three for the seniors, in what was another bumper showing 296 athletes took to the course on a blustery Saturday.

Tyler Choat made it into the top 20 finishers with 22.36 run with Annabelle Miller home as second female athlete and her sister Rebecca followed her in 23:54.

Oceane Price 25:07, Maelys Price in 26:16, Joshua Miller 26:57, Alexander Fynn 30:22 and Lily Choat 35:16 completed the representation for the Juniors on their home course.

At North Yorkshire parkrun it was a family affair again with the Bond family in the first three BRR places, Dominic being first in 18:29 but with Robert Calthorpe carrying on his fine form after returning from surgery only a few months ago finishing the course in an impressive 40:27.

Amy Hall impressed again at Beverley Westwood parkrun with another PB while down in Druridge Bay Lyn and Stuart Gent were in action.

Jo Dagnan was the first Lady V40 at the South Cave 10k, Pat Bielby continues to defy barriers too finishing first Lady V70 in 53:03.