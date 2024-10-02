Bridlington Road Runner Scott Hargreaves sees off clubmate James Wilson in Kilham Multi Terrain 10K Race thriller

Bridlington Road Runners at Kilham Multi Terrain 10K Race

From Kilham to Berlin, the weekend was filled with a few more events than previous for Bridlington Road Runners.

The Road Runners powered to glory as they had a big contingent at the popular Kilham Multi Terrain 10K, writes Thomas Fynn.

Scott Hargreaves was in fine form to win the race just ahead of clubmate James Wilson, Scott wasn’t wasting any time around the undulating course to complete in 36:30, Wilson finished 25 seconds behind Hargreaves.

Steve Wilson took third for the Brid club but he was a good five minutes behind James Wilson. Paul Good ran a strong race to take third MV40, with Anthony Smith running strong to take first MV60.

Bridlington Road Runners' James Wilson, left, was second at Kilham Multi Terrain 10K Race, with Scott Hargreaves, centre, winning.

Carrying on her recent good form after the Eddie Knapp races Mim Ireland took the first lady home and second lady V40.

Ellie Binsley took second place in the BRR standings, with Keren Miller shining at the event in the third club place and also second FV45.

Mary Yates took second FV65 on a fine day for the visiting club.

Over at the Berlin Marathon, Julie McPheat ran a superb race to finish under the Brandenburg Gate in 3:57:09, an excellent time for a V60 athlete to complete the 26.2 mile course, everyone at BRR sends their congratulations on a fantastic achievement.

James Briggs and Trish Watson flew the flag for BRR at the Sheffield 10K.

Briggs ran strong and took 31st overall, with a very strong run of 35:04, Watson finished in 57:55.

At the Humber Bridge Half marathon, Chris Price ran it in 1:46:49.

Saturday saw a healthy turnout for BRR at Sewerby parkrun.

Matthew Colling took top spot for the club’s men with Good and Steve Wilson in the top three.

Gillian Taylor for the ladies ran well as the sun shone and the rain stayed away, Heidi Baker whom has taken on a lead runner event each Thursday morning improves week on week was second club lady home, Angela Bailey took third.

Good was in action on Thursday with a strong run at the Raceberst Leeds 5k, finishing in 19:12.

Now would you want to be dropped in the middle of York and have no idea where the finish line is?

Well Emma Richardson took on such challenge, you’re put on a bus, blindfolded with no tech, no watch, no map and you have no idea where you are then find your way back to the finish line,

The event known as The Drop was on Monday, Emma found her way back in 3:07:20.