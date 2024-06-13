Bridlington Road Runner Scott Hargreaves surges to Sledmere Sunset Trail 10K success

Brid Road Runners pay tribute to Rob Burrow at Sewerby parkrun.

Bridlington Road Runners rose to the challenge on Friday night at the annual Sledmere Sunset Trail 10K, hosted by Driffield Striders, with Scott Hargreaves earning a win and clubmate Dom Bond in third place.

On a warm summer evening the runners faced a winding route through deep chalk valleys and secluded paths which finished on the lawns in front of the majestic Sledmere House.

Hargreaves was in fine form going into the event, and won in a blistering time of 36:12 averaging a pace of around 5:50 minute miles, also taking first place in his age category.

Not to be outdone though Bond took third just under a minute behind his clubmate with a time of 36:50.

The Bridlington Road Runners line up at the Sledmere Sunset Trail race.

Race veteran Phill Taylor took fourth overall just 1:49 behind the winner.

With no let up from BRR, James Briggs claimed fifth spot, with Paul Good missing out on the top 10 by only six seconds.

For the ladies, Miriam Ireland was first place home for BRR and claimed second in her age category, Catherine Moverley was second BRR lady along with Gillian Taylor to complete the top three for Brid.

Another bright but chilly Saturday morning greeted 293 participants at the weekly Sewerby Parkrun.

BRR athletes at the Sledmere Sunset Trail 10K race on Friday night.

This was an event tinged with sadness as many decided to don the yellow and blue of Leeds Rhinos legend Rob Burrow who sadly passed away from his battle with MND.

His old teammate Kevin Sinfield has taken on many running related challenges to raise awareness for the debilitating disease of which there is currently no cure, raising over £8million. Rob was diagnosed with illness in 2019, just two years after he retired from playing.

James Briggs was first back to complete the undulating route for the home club in fourth overall, with Adam Thomas fresh back after his iron man to claim a PB completing his 62nd parkrun a place behind him. Paul Good was the third BRR man home in seventh overall.

The Run For All Hull 10K took place on Sunday with a handful of entrants from Bridlington.

A pair of BRR athletes line up at Saturday's Sewerby parkrun.