Bridlington Road Runners already getting in the festive spirit

Phill Taylor won the Sewerby Parkrun Photos by TCF Photography

With outfits including a Christmas pudding and a snowman, the team completed a five-mile course, comprising two laps of woodland, fields and riverside views, writes John Edwards.

Jo Dagnan was the first female to finish, in 38:25, which put her 14th overall, with the rest of the team all enjoying a bit of festive fun.

That continued on Sunday, with Bridlington Lions Club’s Santa Dash on the promenade and clifftops attracting a number of Bridlington Road Runners, swapping their yellow and black kit for red Santa suits.

Lynda Gent, left, and Sharon Bowes, centre, in action for Brid Road Runners at the Sewerby Parkrun Photos by TCF Photography

Although it was a fund-raiser rather than a 5k race, Phill Taylor was the first to finish despite pushing a buggy along the course.

Simon Ellerker was second, with club juniors Ben Edwards and Micah Gibson fourth and fifth.

Taylor had also won Sewerby Parkrun on Saturday morning, beating nephew Josh into second place.

Jonathan Ogden ran with his four-legged friend who helped him into the top 10 in a personal best time of 22:36, 50 seconds quicker than his previous best set two-and-a-half years ago.

Bridlington Road Runner Ben Edwards in action at the Sewerby Parkrun Photos by TCF Photography

Junior Becky Miller was first female, and broke into the top 20 for the first time, while another junior Lily Choat took nearly two minutes off her PB to finish in 32:50, and Ben Edwards completed his 50th Parkrun.

Sewerby Parkrun: 1 Phill Taylor 18:39, 2 Josh Taylor 19:08, 9 Jonathan Ogden 22:36, 11 Simon Ellerker 22:42, 16 Isaac McNulty (jnr) 23:09, 18 Rebecca Miller (jnr) 23:14, 24 Ben Edwards (jnr) 24:08, 27 Keren Miller 24:23, 29 Chris Price 24:43, 31 Gillian Taylor 25:03, 34 Patricia Bielby 25:16, 37 Micah Gibson (jnr) 25:36, 38 James Briggs 25:36, 47 Amy Fowler 26:20, 48 Dominique Webster 26:30, 52 Chris Humphries 26:58, 57 Stuart Gent 27:33, 66 Paul Brown 28:19, 74 Pete Royal 29:35, 78 Simon Porter 30:17, 83 Anne Kelly 30:54, 89 Ethan Jones (jnr) 31:51, 93 L M E Choat (jnr) 32:50, 94 T J Choat (jnr) 32:50, 95 Kirsten Porter 32:51, 96 Amanda Tindall 32:51, 102 Lucinda Gibson 33:18, 107 Sharon Bowes 34:06, 109 Lynda Gent 34:11, 111 Luke Duffill 34:21, 127 Jason Pointez 54:53 Tail Walker

Lincoln Parkrun: 213 Chloe Whitehouse 30:26, 215 Danielle Whitehouse 30:33

Virtual Parkrun: Martin Hutchinson 24:08, Mim Ireland 24:30, Nicola Fowler 28:52, Rob Calthorpe 45:49, Tina Calthorpe 46:01