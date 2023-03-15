Bridlington Road Runners' Trish Watson clocked a PB at Sewerby Parkrun. PHOTOS BY TCF PHOTOGRAPHY

The Miller sisters, Annabelle and Becky, were chosen to be part of the Humberside team at the Inter Counties Cross Country Championships at Loughborough, writes John Edwards.

Up against the best young runners in the country, they represented Bridlington superbly, finishing close together in 15:28 and 15:43, helping Humberside to 34th position.

On Sunday, Danny Brunton was competing in the Yorkshire Vets Cross Country Championships at Beverley, finishing 14th overall and seventh in his age category over the 10k course.

Nick Jordan was the first BRR athlete home in third place at Sewerby.

At Sewerby Parkrun, Nick Jordan, Paul Good and Adam Dyas all claimed top 10 finishes, as Brid had nine of the fastest 20 runners.

Trish Watson set a PB, as did junior Maelys Price who took 51 seconds off her previous best and set her third PB in the space of a month. Jo Dagnan also joined the PB club, getting a sub-20 minute time in finishing 17th at Hull Parkrun.

Sewerby Parkrun: 3 Nick Jordan 19:19 7 Paul Good 20:19 10 Adam Dyas 21:11 11 Ashley Porter 21:13 12 Dean Hyde 21:13 13 Martin Hutchinson 21:23 14 Dominic Bond 21:40 17 Micah Gibson (jnr) 22:05 18 Justin Choat 22:20 22 Josh Taylor 22:43 31 Ted Imeson (jnr) 23:32 32 T J Choat (jnr) 23:39 33 Adam Thomas 23:40 39 Jason Pointez 24:17 42 Graham Lonsdale 25:00 44 Damian Probett 25:06 48 Amy Fowler 25:18 50 Gillian Taylor 25:25 51 Trish Watson 25:26 PB 55 Simon Porter 26:22 56 Chris Humphries 26:29 57 Maelys Price (jnr) 26:37 PB 59 Dan Cawthorn 26:42 62 Oceane Price (jnr) 26:51 69 Angela Bailey 27:23 70 Ian Haywood 27:28 73 Tom Woodhouse 28:13 77 Stuart Gent 28:27 87 Zoe Ellis-Cornell 29:23 100 Lynda Gent 30:53 107 Kevin Sissons 32:40 109 LME Choat (jnr) 32:59 110 Kirsten Porter 33:00 113 Lucinda Gibson 33:35 115 Sam Adams 33:38 117 Emma Choat 33:51 132 Amanda Porter 37:15 140 James Briggs 39:33 152 Janet Downes 44:31

Hull Parkrun: 17 Joanna Dagnan 19:53 PB

Micah Gibson, of Brid Road Runners, ran into 17th place at Sewerby.

Humber Bridge Parkrun: 8 Chris Price 23:57 38 Paul Brown 30:07 47 Anne Kelly 33:53

Virtual Parkrun: Nicola Fowler 27:36

Inter-Counties XC Champs: Under 13 Girls: 186 Annabelle Miller 15:28 209 Rebecca Miller 15:43

Yorkshire Vets XC Championships: 14 Danny Brunton 37:08.