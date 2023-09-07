Junior Bridlington Road Runners line up at the latest challenge in the Eddie Knapp Junior series. PHOTOS BYTCF PHOTOGRAPHY

Last Tuesday BRR undertook a challenge of the Naked 5K, a challenge designed at running without any tech such as watches or phones to predict your time, writes Tom Fynn.

For the seniors Graham Lonsdale shone along with Micah Gibson and Adam Thomas for the senior men, while it was Carol Pickburn and Emma Choat who came through for the ladies in the pacing event.

At the See York Run York 10k last Friday it was once again a family affair with the Gibson family dominating the top three for the Road Runners.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter

The Bridlington Road Runners athletes at the Naked 5K challenge event.

Micah continued his superb form while father Andrew was a close second with Lucinda Gibson in third. Paul and Di Raper were also in action at the event.

After a week away Phill Taylor resumed his position as leading Bridlington runner, in seventh overall at the Sewerby parkrun event where 227 runners, walkers and joggers took to the event on a very warm and humid morning.

Paul Good was the next home for Brid in eighth, but impressing most was Gillian Taylor finishing as third female overall at the event.

It was a warm morning too for the Hornsea Running Festival, with Road Runners represented by James Wilson, who was competing in the half marathon and secured second place.

Nick Jordan managed one better to lead the field home in the 10k race with a sub 38mins.

Alan Feldberg completed the marathon in tough conditions in a time of 3hrs 56mins

Tina Calthorpe and Robert completed the 5k (44:32) and 10k (1:13) events, respectively.

Paul Good and Martin Hutchinson were in action at the Tholthorpe 10k on Sunday, and all their recent training certainly paid off by finishing in 43rd and 44th places respectively.

Nicola Fowler tackled the Big Half marathon in London and was the sole entrant from BRR.

Nicola, who had an injury around the halfway mark but still managed the course with a respectable 2:47:29, is an inspiration to all her clubmates due to her cerebral palsy.