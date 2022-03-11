Bridlington Road Runners captains lead by example in Junior Winter Cross Country League

The Bridlington Road Runners Juniors line up before their final Winter Cross Country League race at Boynton

The third and final race of the series was a testing hilly 2.3-mile course at Boynton in lovely weather on Sunday morning.

Boys captain Ben Edwards was first to finish, and completed a clean sweep of wins, while girls captain Becky Miller won the girls’ trophy

Bridlington Road Runners Boynton 2.3mile Junior XC - 6th March: 1 Ben Edwards 16:44, 2 Micah Gibson 17:17, 3 Annabelle Miller 17:19, 4 Rebecca Addison 17:32, 5 Becky Miller 17:33, 6 Evie Lakes 18:27, 7 Teddy Imeson 18:49, 8 Erin Gummerson 18:55, 9 Daniel Imeson 21:04, 10 Oceane Price 21:13 11 Kyra Leary 22:59, 12 Charlie Johnson 23:01, 13 Maelys Price 25:03, 14 Hope Adams 30:20 15 Lily Choat 32:15.

After winning last week’s inaugural North Yorkshire Water Park Parkrun, Bridlington Road Runners’ James Wilson returned to home turf and took the tape again.

He was first at Sewerby’s 5k on Saturday morning, dipping under 18 minutes, for a clear victory ahead of team-mate Phill Taylor.

The event’s only personal best from a BRR member came from Lucinda Gibson, who took 17 seconds off her previous best time around the course.

The club could also claim second and third female, Mollie Holehouse and Annabelle Miller, who was one of seven juniors in the top 50.

Lucinda Gibson registered a PB at Sewerby Parkrun Photo by TCF Photography

Further afield, Emma Richardson clocked a personal best at Heaton Parkrun, and Heidi Baker was pleased with her efforts in the Benidorm 10k, as she completed the course in 51 minutes and 31 seconds

Sewerby Parkrun: 1 James Wilson 17:59, 2 Phill Taylor 19:14, 6 Dan Cawthorn 20:38, 9 Martin Hutchinson 21:03, 15 James Briggs 21:40, 20 Mollie Holehouse 22:36, 21 Annabelle Miller (jnr) 22:37, 22 Micah Gibson (jnr) 23:15, 23 Adam Dyas 23:22, 27 Rebecca Miller (jnr) 24:07, 29 Andy Baker 24:34, 30 T J Choat (jnr) 24:36, 31 Ben Edwards (jnr) 24:37, 35 Joshua Miller (jnr) 24:53, 37 Alan Feldberg 24:56, 38 Jonathan Ogden 24:59, 39 Gillian Taylor 25:02, 40 Keren Miller 25:03, 41 Ted Imeson (jnr) 25:17, 43 Jason Pointez 25:24, 45 Graham Lonsdale 25:32, 47 Louise Taylor 25:51, 49 Patricia Bielby 25:54, 53 Amy Fowler 26:08, 60 Luke Duffill 27:03, 65 Stuart Gent 27:27, 74 Kara Mainprize 28:19, 75 Paul Brown 28:21, 82 Chris Price 28:42, 97 Dave Pring 31:02, 98 Zoe Ellis-Cornell 31:04, 99 Pete Royal 31:06, 104 Lucinda Gibson 31:41, 116 Kyle Tibbett (jnr) 33:26, 119 Oliver Stevenson (jnr) 33:43, 127 Mary Yates 34:28, 134 Martin McPheat 35:37, 138 Sam Adams 37:12, 139 Janet Downes 37:13, 140 Dave Foster 37:23, 143 David Duffill 38:22, 145 Debbie Duffill 39:08, 146 Linda Hall 39:38, 147 Cindy Baker 39:39, 165 Kevin Sissons 50:47 (tailwalker).

Heaton Parkrun: 124 Emma Richardson 24:14

Lincoln Parkrun: 281 Danielle Whitehouse 1:03:37 (tailwalker)

Winners Ben Edwards, left, and Becky Miller, show off their medals and trophies after winning the Bridlington Road Runners Junior Winter Cross Country League after the race at Boynton, with coach Josh Taylor pictured in the middle.

North Yorkshire Water Park Parkrun: 44 Simon Porter 26:20, 91 Amanda Tindall 32:49, 92 Kirsten Porter 33:01, 121 Tina Calthorpe 42:08, 123 Rob Calthorpe 43:27

Virtual Parkrun: Mim Ireland 24:20 Nicola Fowler 28:52