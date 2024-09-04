Bridlington Road Runners chairman Martin Hutchinson earns top 10 spot at Withernsea Promenade parkrun

Brid Road Runners at Withernsea Parkrun on Saturday morning.

​A group of Brid Road Runners took the short 26-mile trip to Withernsea Promenade to take in the most recent parkrun.

Chairman Martin Hutchinson took a break from his weekly pacing duties to finish first for the club and seventh overall, in 20:30, Richard Kirkpatrick and Jason Pointez completed the top three men for the visiting club.

Yvonne Shawcross, Lyn Gent and Janet Downes completed the ladies top three. Stuart Gent ran with wife Lyn to record a similar time, with canine companion Jasper.

Elsewhere in parkruns Phill Taylor, a stalwart of the Sewerby course, took in the Fleetwood event to take second overall, finishing in 17:28.

Patricia Bielby was in action at Elgin parkrun while the Porter family of Simon, Amanda and Kirsten went around the Heslington parkrun.

The only senior member in any race was club veteran Rob Calthorpe who was in Hornsea for the Hip Hip Horay Hornsea 10k, which he completed in 1:09:10.

RUGBY UNION: Bridlington RUFC exited the Yorkshire Shield at the first round stage to Hullensians on Saturday.

Despite taking an early lead the Brid men went down 24-12 to the Hull side who play in the same Counties 1 Yorkshire League this season.

This was a spirited Brid performance and overall there were some good phases of play and with plenty of players to consider over the coming weeks, foundations have been laid on which is hopefully to be a successful season.

The Brid player of the match was Ollie Stephenson, and Brid host Beverley in the league on Saturday.