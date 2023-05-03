Bridlington Road Runners chairman Martin Hutchinson leads the way at Kirkbymoorside 10K

The 11 Bridlington Road Runners athletes who took part in the Kirkbymoorside 10K on Sunday.

This is a scenic 10k that undulates around the countryside, the weather was kind and great conditions for the event, writes Tom Fynn.

Even though many of the club members are currently training hard for the Rob Burrow marathon in just two weeks 11 members took to the course.

Currently in relentless training for the marathon is chairman Martin Hutchinson, but that did not stop him being first home for the club with a six-minute personal best and in 20th position overall.

Bridlington Road Runners' James Wilson, blue shirt, leading the way from the start at the Sewerby Parkrun last weekend. PHOTO BY TCF PHOTOGRAPHY

Junior captain Micah Gibson continues his impressive form by coming in second place for BRR, swiftly followed by his father Andrew to make up the top three for the event.

Lyn Gent continues to improve after health issues last year almost ruled her out of running altogether, finishing in just over the hour.

At Sewerby parkrun 52 of the 251 participants were from the home club.

The BRR juniors continue to shine at the event along with the adult section, with Annabelle Miller being first female home, and junior Oceane Price setting herself a PB time.

Dean Hyde ran an impressive 20.03 PB on the challenging course.

Elsewhere Dave Bond set a new best for himself at the North Yorkshire Parkrun, and at Dalby James Briggs was sub 20 along with clubmate Dan Cawthorn, Adam Thomas and Steve Wilson finishing in just over 20 minutes to record a PB.

Paul Good was on form at the Hull event once again in a sub 20 time.

Something new for the club is an Improvers and Returners session, held by newly qualified coach Martin Hutchinson.

These are structured sessions with a little less intensity but for athletes who are looking to gain better times, these sessions are held every other Thursday with members meeting at the leisure centre at 6pm more information can be found on the club’s social media.

Kirkbymoorside 10K results: 20 Martin Hutchinson. 42.23, 83 Micah Gibson 48.52,111 Andrew Gibson 50.48,136 Pat Bielby 52.42, 183 Paul Brown 56.26, 212 Lyn Gent 1.00.15, 291 Di Raper 1.05.27, 313 Lucinda Gibson. 1.07.40, 313 Anne Kelly. 1.09.02, 315 Paul Raper 1.09.08, 323 Dave Foster 1.10.54.

