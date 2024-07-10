​Bridlington Road Runners chairman Martin Hutchinson leads the way at Waudby Green & Withernsea 5 Mile

Micah Gibson and Martin Hutchinson at the start of the Withernsea 5 Mile.

A busy start to July for Bridlington Road Runners, as the season nears its climax.

Tuesday night saw the City Of Hull Champagne League return for an 8.4 mile handicap race at Waudby Green, writes Thomas Fynn.

Heidi Baker, the sole BRR female, managed the course with a respectable 1:21:48. Chairman Martin Hutchinson took top spot for BRR men, followed by Andy Long and David Foster.

Friday night saw a 10K with a difference, a downhill road race known as The Descent.

Oceane Price, left, and her sister Maelys excelled the York Chocolate Run.

At thescenic course runners catch a bus to the top and run downhill as fast as they can from the top of Scammonden to the finish line in West Vale.

Simon Walters led the BRR charge in 37:51, swiftly followed by Dave Bond, Helena Smith, Susan Bond and Kay Walters, who all completed the course in well under the hour.

Torrential rain greeted the 25 Road Runners at Sewerby parkrun on Saturday.

The evergreen Phill Taylor took first place, Paul Good was forced into second for BRR, in fifth overall, two minutes behind Taylor and Adam Dyas did well to battle through to take sixth overall and third man home for BRR.

Team BRR line up at Withernsea.

Veteran Patricia Bielby finished third female overall and first senior BRR lady over the line, Angela Bailey and Lynda Gent took the top three for BRR ladies.

Sewerby parkrun would like to thank all the volunteers for their efforts in the wet weather this past week, on which many commented on potentially the wettest parkrun event the event has seen.

Dian Rewston took on the Chocolate Run in York, a multi distance event where you can choose how many laps you wish to complete.

At the Withernsea 5 mile race, a long standing popular event in the race calendar, with a seafront start and finish, Martin Hutchinson was first for BRR senior men in glorious conditions as Micah Gibson took the plaudits too, with second for the BRR senior men only 20 seconds behind Hutchinson.

Martin Hutchinson works his way though the field.

Justin Choat put in a blistering performance to complete the top three men. Emma Choat led the way for the senior women Lucinda Gibson followed and Janet Downes completed the ladies. Robert Calthorpe put in an excellent run to put behind his recent health issues to finish under the hour.

At The Chocolate Run, Junior Oceane Price won the race in a superb 25:51 from sister Maelys who was second in 26:41.

Tyler and Lily Choat shone at Withernsea 5 Mile Fun Run.

Tyler won the 3k race in 12:34, sister Lily finished in the top 10 in a 14:51 finish.