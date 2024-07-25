Bridlington Road Runners chairman Martin Hutchinson takes on four races in a week

Bridlington Road Runners line up at Hutton Cranswick 10K

The summer season is beginning to hot up for Bridlington Road Runners and especially Chairman Martin Hutchinson who for the second time in July took on the challenge of four races in the same week.

First up for Martin and BRR was the East Hull Harriers 5k series on Monday, writes Thomas Fynn.

Tom Woodhouse took the plaudits on the night as he finished in an overall sixth position and top spot for the BRR, Paul Good was hot on the heels to finish only 12 seconds behind, Hutchinson’s training paid off and completed the course just over a minute behind Good, to claim 10th on the night.

The only senior BRR female, Emma Choat, ran a superb race in 25 minutes.

With 2 races in the series left, The City of Hull Champagne league took place on Wednesday at Kiplingcotes.

The chairman claimed top spot for BRR and ran a strong race in warm conditions, Andy Long, more used to the longer races, ran a superb time of 38:06 with Heidi Baker taking third and once again only senior female at the event.

Stuart Bowes and David Foster completed the Brid contingent.

Wednesday’s Laxton 10K, another flat fast course, suited the faster Road Runners.

BRR athletes at Laxton 10K

Scott Hargreaves took third overall, less than a minute behind winner David McKinnon. Steve Wilson, Good, Micah Gibson and Hutchinson, in his third race in as many days, all finished under 45 minutes.

Warm weather greeted 274 runners of all abilities to Sewerby Parkrun.

After some time away from the event, it was Bridlington’s veteran runner Phill Taylor to take the first finisher in well over a minute from clubmate Nick Jordan, who was pushed into fifth overall.

Paul Good made the most of his recent good form to finish third for BRR and Steve Wilson put a great run to earn a PB.

For the senior ladies, veteran Patricia Bielby was first home for the club but third female overall, Angela Bailey and Lyn Gent completed the field for the BRR ladies all putting in great performances.

Dean Hyde took part in Saturday’s Bishop Wilton Beast, and he completed a challenging nine-mile course in a superb time of 56:37.

Scott Hargreaves took top spot for BRR at the Hutton Cranswick 10K in 34:03.

James Wilson was second home for BRR in 36:25 but impressively Hutchinson claimed third in his fourth and final race of the week in 44:26.