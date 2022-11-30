Bridlington Road Runners’ Danny Brunton nets top 10 spot at the Hardmoors 80

All smiles at the Sewerby Parkrun are, from left, helper ???, with Bridlington Road Road Runners duo Linda Hall and Dave Pring PHOTOS BY TCF PHOTOGRAPHY

Endurance expert Danny Brunton tackled the Hardmoors 80, which follows the Wolds Way from Hessle to Filey passing through Brantingham, Londesborough, Thixendale and the deserted medieval village of Wharram Percy, writes John Edwards.

He completed the 80-mile route alongside East Hull Harriers’ Matthew Hayes and they crossed the line in seventh and eighth spot in a time of 15 hours and 25 minutes.

BRR’s Kay Walters and Helena Smith formed half of the Cirque de Sore Legs team in the relay event, and they claimed sixth place, just about beating the 20-hour barrier.

The runners race away from the start of Saturday's Sewerby Parkrun

On Friday, Andy Baker ran more than 30 miles as part of an impressive effort at the Knavesmire Edge Challenge in York, and Di Raper completed a half-marathon.

She is running every day in November and her busy schedule also included a trip to York Parkrun and the Doncaster 10k on Sunday.

James Wilson was the club’s fastest finisher at Doncaster in a PB with Adam Thomas also in action.

Tom Mullen recorded his first ever win at Sewerby Parkrun at his 30th attempt. Phill Taylor was third, his highest finish with a buggy, Adam Dyas in a best-ever eighth and Paul Good was 10th.

Becky Miller was 12th and second female while PB times came from Christie Trower and Maelys and Oceane Price.

It was a significant day for Linda Hall, who continues to inspire so many BRR members, and who completed her 400th Parkrun, 398 of which have been at Sewerby.

Results, See York Run York, Knavesmire Edge Challenge: Andy Baker 5:35:54 (30.4 miles), Di Raper 2:51:36 (13.06 miles) Paul Raper (3 laps)

Hardmoors 80: 7th Danny Brunton 15:25:13

Relay Team (part of 4 woman team - Cirque Du Sore Legs) Kay Walters 3:57:53 (20.18 miles), Helena Smith 7:06:24 (27.46 miles)