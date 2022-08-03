Bridlington Road Runners' Danny Brunton sets PB at gruelling Lakeland 100 Ultra event

The circular route encompasses the whole of the lakeland fells, includes in the region of 6300m of ascent and consists almost entirely of public bridleways and footpaths, writes John Edwards.

The route starts in Coniston and heads South before completing a clockwise loop which takes in the Dunnerdale fells, Eskdale, Wasdale and Buttermere before arriving in Keswick.

From here the route heads to Matterdale and continues over to Haweswater before returning via Kentmere, Ambleside and Elterwater to the finish at Coniston.

Bridlington Road Runners' James Wilson was second at the South Cave 10K

Brunton, who regularly runs ultra distances in the Lake District, completed the 105-mile course in 31 hours and six minutes, around four-and-a-half minutes faster than his previous best time.

There was a bumper turnout at the North Yorkshire Water Park Parkrun on Saturday, with many of the club’s juniors taking the opportunity to run 5km before enjoying the water inflatables and obstacles.

Becky Miller was third female in the Parkrun, but it was two of the adults who recorded PBs. Club captain Tom Mullen was third in 18:46 and Dave Foster clocked 32:30.

Back on home soil at Sewerby, the club’s ladies took centre stage.

Bridlington Road Runners line up at the York Chocolate 10K

Mim Ireland was second female in a PB time and junior Evie Lakes was third.

Emilie Cawthorn set a PB for a second week running.

Towards the front of the pack, James Briggs was fourth on his birthday and Phill Taylor fifth, producing his fastest time so far while pushing a buggy.

Sunday saw Bridlington turn out in good numbers at two events.

Bridlington Road Runners team at Hutton Cranswick 10K

The See York Run York Chocolate 10k at York attracted a dozen in yellow and black.

Simon Walters was fastest and sixth-placed overall, with Jo Dagnan 11th overall and fastest lady, and Linda Hall collecting the first over 70s prize.

Another group headed to a new 10k as part of a fun day to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Research at Hutton Cranswick.

Teenager Micah Gibson led the BRR team home and was sixth overall. Dominique Webster was fastest lady.

Also in action was James Briggs, who took second place at the South Cave 10k.

Bridlington Road Runners results

Montane Lakeland 105 mile: Danny Brunton 31:06:41

Sewerby Parkrun: 4th James Briggs 19:55, 5 Phill Taylor 20:02, 13 Martin Hutchinson 20:41, 18 Josh Taylor 21:41, 26 Adam Dyas 22:50, 27 Mim Ireland 22:53, 35 Evie Lakes (jnr) 23:37, 38 Chris Price 23:47, 48 Graham Lonsdale 24:00, 53 Andy Baker 25:22, 57 Simon Porter 25:49, 61 Alan Feldberg 26:19, 69 Emilie Cawthorn 27:02, 70 Dan Cawthorn 27:03, 72 Stuart Gent 27:29, 77 Angela Bailey 27:47, 82 Micah Gibson (jnr) 28:25, 96 Pete Royal 29:26, 105 Ethan Jones (jnr) 31:07, 111 Paul Brown 31:32, 112 Lucinda Gibson 31:53, 125 Kirsten Porter 32:29, 127 Amanda Tindall 32:33, 128 Dave Pring 32:34, 132 Kevin Sissons 33:17, 140 Lynda Gent 34:06, 147 Elizabeth Ingle 35:23, 150 Erin Jones (jnr) 35:38, 165 Janet Downes 41:35

North Yorkshire Water Park Parkrun: 3 Tom Mullen 18:46, 9 Simon Walters 19:46, 19 Justin Choat 22:08 24, Ted Imeson (jnr) 22:42, 25 T J Choat (jnr) 22:57, 28 Richard Kirkpatrick 23:01, 37 Rebecca Miller (jnr) 23:31, 38 Annabelle Miller (jnr) 24:12, 54 Keren Miller 25:24, 55 Greg Miller 25:25, 76 Joshua Miller (jnr) 26:52, 81 Gerrard Ferre 27:43, 98 Sarah Marr 30:12, 103 Toby Tibbett (jnr) 31:27, 109 Dave Foster 32:30, 117 Kyle Tibbett (jnr) 33:44, 126 L M E Choat (jnr) 36:30, 127 Emma Choat 36:31

Lincoln Parkrun: 148 Daniel Imeson (jnr) 29:50, 254 Danielle Whitehouse 37:00

South Cave 10K: 2 James Wilson 34:43

See York Run York Chocolate 10K: 6 Simon Walters 42:09, 11 Jo Dagnan 44:23, 34 Ben Edwards 51:46 (jnr) 37 Kay Walters 52:33, 41 Heidi Baker 53:18, 44 Gillian Taylor 54:25 , 45 Kara Mainprize 54:35, 113 Yvonne Shawcross 01:02:11, 166 Di Raper 01:08:34, 202 Mary Yates 01:16:36, 219 Linda Hall 01:21:37, 233 Dian Rewston 01:30:46