Bridlington Road Runners dominate as third winter league series race incorporated into Sewerby parkrun

Bridlington Road Runners were in top form at Sewerby parkrun. Photo by Alexander Fynn

​​It was another case of catch up for the Bridlington Road Runners, as the senior members held their third race in the winter league series incorporated into the Sewerby parkrun 5km event on Saturday morning.

It had been planned to be staged two weeks earlier but due to the parkrun being cancelled with the ice during the wintry conditions, it finally went ahead this past weekend, writes Thomas Fynn.

A sunny and bright, if not chilly, morning saw Personal Bests galore and 11 of the first 12 finishers of the parkrun were BRR members.

The first home for the Brid Road Runners men was Matthew Colling with a new PB in 19:02, in second overall overall behind Oliver Brown, who raced to a superb 17:54.

Only a second behind Colling was clubmate Paul Good, junior Tyler Choat impressed also taking the third spot for the club rankings, veteran parkrun stalwart Phill Taylor was pushed into fourth place such were the performances on the day.

The first BRR lady across the line was Louise Taylor, who is impressing week on week, in 21:17 and to take the first female finisher of the event.

Mollie Holehouse was next lady and taking third place for BRR ladies was Emma Choat.

The handicap winners on the day were Matthew Colling for the BRR men, and for the ladies it was Janet Downes.

After three races the leading positions for the men are Michael Byass, in first, with 136 points, Steve Wilson is lying in second spot on 133 points and currently holding third place is the BRR chairman Martin Hutchinson with 125 points.

Leading positions for the ladies are, Amanda Porter in first position with 144 points, followed by Heidi Baker in second spot on 137 points and in third place Catherine Brittan with 130 points.

Race four of the Bridlington Road Runners Winter Series is the February Mile on Tuesday February 11.

With so many of the clubs’ members in action on the morning, only a couple of BRR athletes donned the Yellow and Black of Bridlington at the Dalby Forest Head Torch Challenge.

James Riley took the first place for BRR with Matt Pilling also representing the club.