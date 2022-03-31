Bridlington Road Runners earn hat-trick of top 10 finishes at Sewerby Parkrun and North Yorkshire Water Park Parkrun

James Briggs finished second in the Sewerby Parkrun Photo by TCF Photography

James Briggs crept under 20 minutes to take second place and lead the club’s contingent home at Sewerby, with Simon Ellerker earning seventh spot and Martin Hutchinson ninth.

Chris Price took 30 seconds off his personal best (PB) to slip under 24 minutes for the first time, and Mary Yates took 22 seconds off her previous best, while junior Becky Miller was third female and 20th overall.

At Wykeham’s North Yorkshire Water Park Parkrun, James Wilson’s 17:08 was good enough for first place, with Tom Mullen finishing in third position and Phill Taylor seventh.

There were achievements for Bridlington’s other trio of representatives, with Gillian Taylor second female and PBs for Di and Paul Raper.

The racing action began on Friday night at the York 5k series where an in-form Phill Taylor set a season’s best of 16:44 and Mollie Holehouse clocked 21:27.

Bridlington’s long-distance specialist Kendra Wedgwood was in action again at the Hardmoors 55, a 55-mile race from Guisborough, through the North York Moors and Cleveland Hills, to Helmsley.

She finished in 11 hours and eight seconds, to take third lady and the second over-40.

A ninth-placed finish at Sewerby Parkrun for Bridlington Road Runners' Martin Hutchinson

York 5K Series results: 13 Phill Taylor 16:44, 56 Mollie Holehouse 21:27

Sewerby Parkrun results: 2nd James Briggs 19:53, 7 Simon Ellerker 20:51, 9 Martin Hutchinson 21:14, 11 Ben Edwards (jnr) 21:48, 13 Adam Dyas 21:58, 18 Jonathan Ogden 23:01, 20 Rebecca Miller (jnr) 23:06, 25 Ted Imeson (jnr) 23:41, 26 Jason Pointez 23:42, 28 Chris Price 23:49, 30 T J Choat (jnr) 23:56, 33 Keren Miller 24:03, 34 Micah Gibson (jnr) 24:06, 37 Erin Gummerson (jnr) 24:13, 38 Alan Feldberg 24:29, 42 Luke Duffill 24:56, 47 Laura Nurse 25:05, 51 Patricia Bielby 25:18, 68 Stuart Gent 27:29, 72 Angela Bailey 27:57, 73 Pete Royal 28:07, 83 Dominique Webster 29:27, 84 Andy Baker 29:43, 95 Zoe Ellis-Cornell 30:24, 97 Paul Brown 30:26, 98 Heidi Baker 30:44, 99 Ethan Jones (jnr) 30:46, 104 Lucinda Gibson 31:17, 111 Anne Kelly 32:08, 122 Dave Pring 33:16, 125 Mary Yates 34:05, 127 William McNulty (jnr) 34:08, 128 Kevin Sissons 34:09, 130 L M E Choat (jnr) 34:12, 134 Dave Foster 34:31, 143 David Duffill 36:12, 145 Erin Jones (jnr) 36:17 150 Vickie Ellerker 36:50, 152 Debbie Duffill 37:11, 153 James Ellerker (jnr) 37:14, 157 Sam Adams 38:47, 158 Cindy Baker 38:48, 159 Linda Hall 38:49

Harrogate Parkrun result: 130 Janet Potter 26:03

Heslington Parkrun results: 58 Simon Porter 24:15, 136 Amanda Tindall 30:02, 137 Kirsten Porter 30:02

Simon Ellerker, of Bridlington Road Runners, claimed seventh place at the Sewerby Parkrun

Lincoln Parkrun results: 134 Danielle Whitehouse 28:40, 136 Chloe Whitehouse 28:41

North Yorkshire Water Park Parkrun results: 1 James Wilson 17:08, 3 Tom Mullen 19:04, 7 Phill Taylor 20:18, 32 Gillian Taylor 23:04, 83 Paul Raper 28:07, 107 Di Raper 31:23

Skipton Parkrun results: 46 Amy Fowler 25:05, 80 Nicola Fowler 28:36