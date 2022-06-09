The Bridlington Road Runners who took part in the Top of the Wolds 10K Photo by TCF Photography

Throughout Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, runners of all ages and abilities, including some of the club’s juniors, ran between two and 20 miles – checking in on social media and then passing on the baton virtually to the next team-mate, writes John Edwards.

There were more than 60 legs over the four days, with some running individually and others in pairs or family groups.

Boys captain Ben Edwards kicked things off alongside the ‘queen of Bridlington Road Runners’ Linda Hall, and girls captain Becky Miller ran with the king of the club, Bob Eyre for the final leg, before members enjoyed a hog roast at Wold Top Brewery.

Bridlington Road Runners’ Linda Hall was the first V70 at the Top of the Wolds 10K

There was also plenty of non-virtual events over the weekend, including the Top of the Wolds 10k from Warter, which is notorious for its long, steep hill near the start.

The 10-strong Bridlington team was led home by Emma Richardson, who was 56th overall and third female over 40. Paul Brown was BRR’s fastest man and third over 70, beating the hour-mark comfortably, while Linda Hall was fastest female over 70.

Top of the Wolds 10K: 56 Emma Richardson 54:06, 58 Dominique Webster 55:07, 82 Heidi Baker 58:18, 85 Paul Brown 58:26, 120 Robert Eyre 1:03:07, 145 Kirsten Porter 1:09:46, 146 Amanda Tindall 1:09:46, 159 Linda Hall 1:24:45, 160 Tina Calthorpe 1:26:21, 163 Dian Rewston 1:34:56.

Further afield, Road Runners’ Danny Brunton headed to the Lake District for the Montane Ullswater trail 20, where he finished fifth overall and first over 40, in a shade over three hours.

Becky Miller and Bob Eyre run the final leg of the virtual BRR relay held over the Platinum Jubilee weekend

Nick Jordan ran the Great Grimsby 10k in 38 minutes and eight seconds, while three members picked up Parkrun PBs, Richard Kirkpatrick and Anne Kelly at Sewerby and Kay Walters at North Yorkshire Water Park.

Results, Sewerby Parkrun: 3 Phill Taylor 18:12, 5 James Briggs 19:10, 13 Martin Hutchinson 20:27, 19 Adam Dyas 21:07, 37 Andy Baker 22:44, 40 Ted Imeson (jnr) 22:57, 45 T J Choat (jnr) 23:30, 48 Justin Choat 23:46, 55 Ben Edwards (jnr) 24:06, 58 Richard Kirkpatrick 24:14, 64 Jason Pointez 24:28, 65 Chris Price 24:32, 67 Alan Feldberg 24:39, 71 Gillian Taylor 24:53, 73 Jonathan Ogden 25:00, 76 Patricia Bielby 25:13, 79 Emma Richardson 25:20, 80 Luke Duffill 25:22, 86 Amy Fowler 25:38, 98 Stuart Gent 26:32 106 Evie Lakes (jnr) 26:56 111 Heidi Baker 27:15 120 Gerrard Ferre 27:57 122 Angela Bailey 28:02, 129 Oliver Stevenson (jnr) 28:26, 134 Simon Porter 28:39, 139 Mim Ireland 28:44, 145 Anne Kelly 29:11, 156 Pete Royal 30:09, 157 Dave Pring 30:34, 160 Ethan Jones (jnr) 30:53, 173 Lucinda Gibson 31:58, 177 Erin Jones (jnr) 32:34, 187 Charlie Johnson (jnr) 33:18, 188 Chris Johnson 33:19, 213 L M E Choat (jnr) 35:28, 214 Emma Choat 35:35, 221 David Duffill 36:41, 222 Sam Adams 36:43, 232 Debbie Duffill 37:34, 245 Linda Hall 39:56, 246 Cindy Baker 39:57, 259 Amanda Tindall 58:51 Tail Walker, 260 Kirsten Porter 58:51 Tail Walker, 261 Karen Creed 58:52 Tail Walker

North Yorkshire Water Park Parkrun: 55 Kay Walters 24:55, 159 Tina Calthorpe 41:55

Norwich Parkrun: 55 Damian Probett 22:21, 262 Jane Probett 31:25

Peter Pan Parkrun: 140 Paul Brown 31:28

Virtual Parkrun: Nicola Fowler 27:05

Montane Ullswater Trail 20: 5 Danny Brunton 3:02:03