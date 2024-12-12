Bridlington Road Runners Erin Gummerson and Tyler Choat sparkle at Sewerby parkrun

Bridlington Road Runners junior Tyler Choat earned a magnificent seventh place finish at Sewerby parkrun. Photos by TCF Photography

​In another weekend where the weather was the winner, even the East Yorkshire Cross Country League fell victim to Storm Darragh.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The team at Ravenscar decided on Saturday it would not be safe for competitors to take part, especially with so much of the course on high ground and clifftops the third race in the series would not be going ahead, writes Thomas Fynn.

Sewerby parkrun did survive for those wanting to brave the elements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A healthy representation of Brid Road Runners graced the field and it was a junior again that shone with Erin Gummerson claiming first female in a PB 22:54 on the difficult course.

The athletes work their way around the Sewerby course in the poor weather conditions on Saturday morning. Photos by TCF Photography

Also, within the junior ranks Tyler Choat pushed hard to claim seventh spot overall and third in the BRR rankings.

Tyler ran strong in the first mile and a half to set himself a good pace and was able to mix his pace with the more senior members of the group.

Brid stalwart Phill Taylor took first spot in the club rankings with his trademark style to complete in 18:56.

A few club members were enjoying some parkrun tourism.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Action from Saturday morning's parkrun at Sewerby.

Martin Hutchinson took in Harrogate to complete in 22:03, while Amanda and Kirsten Porter took on Barnsley to finish together in 39:27.

Graham Ellerker was the only BRR athlete at Beverley Westwood, as was Rob Calthorpe at the North Yorkshire Water Park event.

Helena Smith tackled Rudolph’s Romp on Saturday.

With the storm in full swing from Brantingham, Helena tackled the 25 miles over the Yorkshire Wolds completing the event in a very respectable 5:17:36 in very difficult conditions.

​