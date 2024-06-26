The Brid Road Runners in Hardwolds were Helena Smith, Emma Richardson, Danny Brunton, Tom Mullen.

It’s been a busy week for the Bridlington Road Runners, as Thursday night saw the fifth race of the inter-club event Summer League take place known as the Carnaby Canter 10km.

A familiar line-up for the men saw the first top three places taken by veteran Phill Taylor, with James Briggs and the improving Paul Good, while Mim Ireland, Christie Trower and Emma Choat who took the spoils in the ladies top three, writes Thomas Fynn.

As the event is handicap based being first is not a necessity, Charlotte Jallow and Lyn Gent with a host of other members all stood out on what was a warm evening to land points in the club event.

The winners of the handicaps on the night were Mim Ireland, Jallow and Susan Bond, for the men Andy Long, Phill Taylor and Ed Husband all gaining valuable points as the season nears its culmination with two more races to go to decide the overall winners.

Brid Road Runner James Briggs, light green shirt, won Sewerby parkrun. PHOTOS BY TCF PHIOTOGRAPHY

Sewerby parkrun provided a platform for James Briggs to take top spot as 317 entrants took to the course on a warm and humid morning on the clifftops.

After last week’s trip away, 41 BRR members rose to the challenge, and such was the attendance that even though Nick Jordan, with Adam Thomas taking the respective second and third places for the club, were pushed down the field to fifth and seventh respectively.

Gillian Taylor included the event as part of her 10-mile training run, to finish as first senior female along with Heidi Baker and Keren Miller to complete the top three for BRR ladies.

In other parkruns Graham Ellerker took in Beverley Westwood, with Dave and Susan Bond at the North Yorkshire Water Park parkrun, Phill Taylor had to settle for third place at Stretford.

Micah Gibson, centre, black hat and shirt, works his way through the field at Sewerby.

Saturday saw a BRR quartet take on the Hardwolds 40 miler.

Competitors have 20 hours to complete the challenge, the route follows the Hudson Way from Beverley to pick up the Wolds Way, eventually finishing in Malton.

Leading the way was endurance specialist Danny Brunton who finished the course in 7:43:04 to earn fourth place.

Taking time away from road races was Tom Mullen stepping out of his comfort zone, but the training certainly paid off to debut in 9:11:29.

Brid Road Runner Stuart Gent and dog Jasper take the lead along the clifftops.

Supporting one another were Helena Smith and Emma Richardson who finished together in 11:57:46.

Sunday saw the annual Filey 10km beach race.