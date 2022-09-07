Phill Taylor, of Bridlington Road Runners, races to victory in Saturday's Sewerby Parkrun PHOTO BY TCF PHOTOGRAPHY

The weekend’s action had begun on Friday evening, when the Bridlington Road Runners club chairman Martin Hutchinson finished second at the See York Run York Autumn 10k.

Team-mate Phill Taylor then went one better by winning at Sewerby Parkrun in a time of 18:36.

PB times eluded all of the Brid Road Runners at Sewerby, but the standout performance came from junior member Evie Lakes, who was third female and 33rd overall.

Brid Road Runners Jo Dagnan and Richard Kirkpatrick at the Major Stone half-marathon

The race was the penultimate event in the club’s Summer Handicap League.

The winner of the ladies’ handicap was Lucinda Gibson and the men's winner was Graham Lonsdale. Tina Calthorpe and Gillian Taylor were second and third for the ladies and Phill Taylor and Kevin Sissons completed the men’s podium.

After seven races, Amy Fowler leads the ladies’ standings ahead of Kara Mainprize and Tina Calthorpe.

Graham Lonsdale leads Bob Eyre and Tom Mullen in the men’s table.

Brid Road Runners junior Micah Gibson at Sewerby Parkrun PHOTO BY TCF PHOTOGRAPHY

The last race in the Summer League is the Eddie Knapp 10K at Kilham on Friday.

There were PBs elsewhere on Saturday, with Stuart Gent more than three-and-a-half minutes faster than his previous best at the Beverley Parkrun and April-Marie Exley’s improvement at the North Yorkshire Water Park Parkrun.

Sunday saw some eye-catching performances, not least by Richard Kirkpatrick, who only started the couch-to-5k programme at the start of the year but completed a sub two-hour Major Stone half-marathon at Lockington.

In-form James Wilson was third at the Tholthorpe 10k, recording his fourth sub-35 minute 10k of 2022, while Graham Lonsdale led the BRR team home in the beach race on home sand.

James Briggs came 12th at Sewerby Parkrun PHOTO BY TCF PHOTOGRAPHY

Pat Bielby was Brid’s fastest lady and able to get back in under 30 minutes.

See York Run York Autumn 10K: 2 Martin Hutchinson 43:05

Arrow Valley Parkrun: 182 Dave Foster 32:00

Beverley Westwood Parkrun: 38 Stuart Gent 24:07

North Yorkshire Water Park Parkrun: 3 Tom Mullen 18:42, 5 Simon Walters 19:42, 13 Allan McFarlane 21:33, 36 April-Marie Exley 24:15

Nostell Parkrun: 19 Andy Baker 23:48, 114 Cindy Baker 38:30

Woodgate Valley Country Park Parkrun: 95 Mary Yates 33:31

Virtual Parkrun: Nicola Fowler 27:10

Bridlington Beach 5K: 11 Graham Lonsdale 25:00, 13 Micah Gibson 25:29, 41 Patricia Bielby 29:02, 49 Dominique Webster 30:34, 66 Kevin Lewis 32:12, 69 Bob Eyre 32:37, 72 Paul Brown 32:23, 76 Yvonne Shawcross 32:55, 91 Lynda Gent 34:35, 94 David Pring 34:26, 105 Lucinda Gibson 36:13, 112 Anne Kelly 37:10 , 113 Janet Downes 37:00, 114 Mary Yates 37:01, 154 Linda Hall 43:55, 160 Tina Calthorpe 45:46.

Major Stone Half Marathon, Lockington: 103 Richard Kirkpatrick 1:58:01, 104 Jo Dagnan 1:58:03 (2nd LV35), 110 Heidi Baker 2:02:20

Tholthorpe 10K: 3 James Wilson 34:57