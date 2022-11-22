The Bridlington Road Runners athletes line up at Sewerby Parkrun's 500th event last weekend PHOTOS BY TCF PHOTOGRAPHY

The event celebrated its 500th edition, and the Bridlington-based club contingent made up exactly one third of the field, with 60 members taking part, many wearing the yellow and black kit, writes John Edwards.

The anniversary run was won by Paul Turnbull of Tyne Bridge Harriers in a time of 19 minutes and 12 seconds.

The first lady across the finish-line was Katy Stirling in 10th overall in a Personal Best (PB) time.

The athletes race away from the start-line at the 500th Sewerby Parkrun, held on Saturday November 19 2022

Bridlington’s only runner to get into the top 10 last weekend was Nick Jordan, who finished fourth in 20.18 in blustery conditions on the clifftops.

BRR junior Maelys Price was the only club member to set a PB, as she ran almost a minute faster than her first effort the previous week.

Emma and TJ Choat also made it 500 Parkruns on Saturday, with Emma finishing her 300th Parkrun and Tyler reaching 200.

Adam Dyas, who was Bridlington’s second finisher and 13th overall, completed his 100th Parkrun.

The first Sewerby Parkrun took place on November 5th, 2011, when just 31 runners and volunteers took part.

Last Saturday morning saw 180 runners and 32 volunteers, and the record turnout was in April 2019, when 461 runners finished.

In the 500 events, 12,345 people have taken part in the 5k run, 561 volunteers have helped and the average finishing time 29 minutes and 27 seconds.

Other Bridlington Road Runners results

Racebest York 5K: 62nd place Erin Gummerson 22:20, 63rd Clare Gummerson 22:43.

Market Rasen Racecourse Parkrun: 26th Graham Lonsdale 21:35, 67th Janet Downes 33:46.

North Yorkshire Water Park Parkrun: 33rd Dave Bond 25:06, 42nd Dominic Bond 26:35, 70th Susan Bond 30:58.

Virtual Parkrun: Jenny Chambers 31:26.

