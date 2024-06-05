Bridlington Road Runners hit form at annual Top of the Wolds 10K race
The race begins at Warter and heads out along a scenic backwater lane towards the village of Nunburnholme, which itself is part of the Yorkshire Wolds Way, writes Tom Fynn.
Nineteen entrants from the Bridlington club took part in the event on a sun drenched morning, despite leading in the early stages of the race James Wilson had to settle for second best on the course as the athletes battled with the heat as much as the hills on the undulating course.
Despite his second place in the event, James did claim first place for BRR, followed in by clubmate Dominic Bond where only a minute separated the duo.
In third place for Brid was Paul Good, just five minutes behind his teammates, with the heat certainly having an effect on many of the participants,
Dominique Webster claimed first lady along with Lyn Gent and Charlotte Jallow completing the top three ladies,
Both Wilson and Bond were presented with awards for there respective positions.
The EHH Summer League returned on Tuesday with James Wilson once again claiming the top spot for Bridlington, with Dominic Bond also in the top three for the men.
Louise Taylor, Heidi Baker and Dom Webster completed the top three BRR ladies line-up.
Simon Walters was the sole entrant from Bridlington to tackle the RAB Scaffell Sky Race, a 40 km journey with over 2.8km of ascent within the Lake District.#
Running over Lakeland fells and valleys Simon completed the event in 8 hours 51 minutes.
A quartet of the Brid men swapped their running shoes for two wheels.
Led by experienced cyclist Graham Lonsdale, Simon Porter, David foster and John Jackson rode the Way of the Roses from Morecambe to Bridlington, setting off on Saturday morning and arriving back on home turf in Bridlington on Sunday around 5pm with support crew of Wendy Foster and Amanda Porter.
Despite suffering a few punctures over the two days the ride went well for the BRR quartet.