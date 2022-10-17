Bridlington Road Runners hit top form at the 2022 McCain Yorkshire Coast 10k

Bridlington Road Runners line up before the McCain Yorkshire Coast 10K race

A team of around 70 meant only the host club, Scarborough AC, had more runners involved and Bridlington rose to the occasion.

Many of the team returned down the coast with a PB, either for the course or for the 10k distance, despite a strong headwind making life especially difficult for the final mile or so.

James Wilson was the fastest Bridlington team member, as he took fifth place overall in 35 minutes and 20 seconds. The race was won by Harry Butterworth in 33:06, and Wilson was fastest over 40. Phill Taylor was ninth, while Joe Shepherdson, James Briggs and Nick Jordan all beat the 40-minute mark and Dan Cawthorne joined them in the top 50.

Kelly Palmer was Bridlington’s fastest woman and one of many to claim a PB, ahead of Kerry Whitehead and Diane Palmer. The club also had two juniors running, and only four seconds split Micah Gibson and Ben Edwards, who both went under 45 minutes for the first time.

Pat Bielby’s time of 53:07 made her the fastest over 70.

Further afield, Helena Smith travelled to the Amsterdam Marathon and came home with an impressive PB time.

Alan Feldberg, Clare Gummerson and Gerard Ferre were also clocking up 26.2 miles at the Yorkshire Marathon around York, Stamford Bridge and Dunnington.

McCains Yorkshire Coast 10K: 5 James Wilson 35:28, 9 Phill Taylor 36:00, 26 Joe Shepherdson 38:58, 32 James Briggs 39:05, 41 Nick Jordan 39:51, 48 Dan Cawthorn 40:41, 66 Simon Walters 41:30, 100 Ashley Parcell 43:04, 114 Martin Hutchinson 43:36, 148 Adam Dyas 44:43, 154 Micah Gibson (jnr) 44:49, 157 Ben Edwards (jnr) 44:53, 164 Nick Craggs 45:11, 181 Steve Wilson 45:28, 242 Allan McFarlane 45:36, 292 Simon Porter 50:30, 308 Kelly Palmer 48:20, 331 Stuart Gent 49:06, 334 Kerry Whitehead 49:11, 350 Dave Bond 48:39, 376 Graham Lonsdale 49:47, 382 Damian Probett 49:50, 387 Diane Palmer 50:22, 409 Luke Duffill 50:28, 413 Emma Richardson 50:37, 417 Jonathan Ogden 50:47, 460 Kara Mainprize 52:14, 476 Andrew Gibson 51:38, 483 Andrew Marr 52:28, 490 Dominique Webster 52:59, 510 Patricia Bielby 53:07, 528 Kay Walters 53:30, 567 Tom Fynn 54:16, 568 Jane Welbourn 54:24, 596 Emilie Cawthorn 55:36, 602 Ellis Hodges 55:44, 603 Tom Woodhouse 55:44, 609 Amy Fowler 52:47, 630 Stephen Eblet 56:15, 634 Jason Pointez 53:43, 652 Heidi Baker 53:57, 692 Danielle Whitehouse 57:59, 707 Christie Trower 54:47, 714 Sarah Marr 57:55, 751 Nicola Fowler 56:33, 792 Yvonne Shawcross 1:00:22, 874 Becky Lawry 59:22, 916 Susan Bond 59:37, 953 Alan Clayton 1:00:28, 981 Pete Royal 1:01:49, 1000 Jennifer Kilburn 1:01:46, 1002 Kirsten Porter 1:02:28, 1004 Amanda Tindall 1:02:27, 1020 Chris Johnson 1:05:36, 1072 Dave Foster 1:03:18, 1087 Jane Probett 1:04:05, 1105 Lucinda Gibson 1:04:50, 1124 Anne Kelly 1:05:42, 1136 Jenny Chambers 1:06:13, 1146 Lynda Gent 1:06:24, 1147 Mollie Holehouse 1:06:25, 1148 Mim Ireland 1:06:25, 1174 Dave Pring 1:07:28, 1181 Janet Downes 1:07:46, 1225 Justine Sutcliffe 1:10:38, 1331 Debbie Duffill 1:13:53, 1357 David Duffill 1:14:58, 1400 Linda Hall 1:18:34, 1435 Rob Calthorpe 1:25:05, 1436 Tina Calthorpe 1:25:04, 1500 Dian Rewston 1:26:19

At Sewerby Parkrun, despite many BRR members resting before the 10K, there were still some noteworthy performances, especially from the club’s juniors.

Ted Imeson’s 14th place was his highest finish, Charlie Johnson secured a massive PB and Annabelle Miller was second female.

Sewerby Parkrun: 10 Josh Taylor 22:27, 14 Ted Imeson (jnr) 23:13, 17 Richard Kirkpatrick 23:40, 22 T J Choat (jnr) 24:09, 24 Annabelle Miller (jnr) 24:13, 25 Keren Miller 24:20, 28 John Bowles 24:57, 32 Jonathan Ogden 25:12, 42 Greg Miller 26:01, 48 Amy Fowler 26:37, 49 Joshua Miller (jnr) 26:38, 50 James Riley 26:55, 51 Luke Duffill 26:59, 55 Micah Gibson (jnr) 27:23, 56 Toby Tibbett (jnr) 27:27, 57 Andrew Gibson 27:31, 60 Stuart Gent 27:40, 62 Simon Porter 27:46, 65 Charlie Johnson (jnr) 27:50, 66 Kerry Whitehead 27:50, 77 Christie Trower 29:03, 105 Pete Royal 31:27, 106 Ethan Jones (jnr) 31:31, 109 Lucinda Gibson 31:44, 110 Patricia Bielby 31:45, 120 Kevin Sissons 33:09, 123 L M E Choat (jnr) 33:27, 124 Justin Choat 33:28, 127 Mary Yates 33:49, 136 Erin Jones (jnr) 35:02, 141 Dave Pring 35:37, 146 James Briggs 35:43, 155 Janet Downes 37:27, 156 Amanda Tindall 37:35, 157 Emma Choat 37:35, 158 Kirsten Porter 37:36, 165 Adam Thomas 39:17, 169 Linda Hall 40:30, 180 Dian Rewston 48:18

Beverley Parkrun: 147 Elizabeth Ingle 38:23, 176 Amy Hall 58:01

Dalby Forest Parkrun: 26 Tom Mullen 23:41 27 April-Marie Exley 23:42

Lee-on-the-Solent Parkrun: 176 Jane Probett 31:42

Severn Bridge Parkrun: 67 Paul Brown 28:26

The Cinder Track Parkrun: 14 Andy Baker 22:44, 70 Cindy Baker 37:29

York Parkrun: 43 Paul Good 20:06

TCS Amsterdam Marathon: 10953 Helena Smith 4:38:01