​Bridlington Road Runners home in on glory at East Yorkshire Cross Country League finale at Sewerby

Trish Watson heads down the Danes Dyke steps in the East Yorkshire Cross Country League race.

​The sixth and final race of the East Yorkshire Cross Country League was held on Sunday by the Bridlington Road Runners.

Invited to the event were some of the first runners to take part in the East Yorkshire League during its 30-year history and were all presented with an award of recognition, still racing the event was Lady Veteran Patricia Bielby whom on the day finished as the second LV70, writes Thomas Fynn.

In some bright and sunny conditions, the cross-country runners set off from the start on the clifftops of Sewerby and headed towards the undulating course which takes in the scenic, and difficult, challenges of Danes Dyke.

The weather was kind on the day but previous rainfall had made underfoot conditions slippery and challenging.

BRR's Louise Taylor in action at East Yorkshire Cross Country League race at Sewerby

For the Bridlington Road Runners team though James Wilson ran the course well to complete the 5.6-mile event in a blistering time of 35 minutes 32 seconds and in doing so claimed first Male V45.

Teammate Paul Good was next home in the Bridlington rankings and also claiming second MV40, by finishing in a time of 38 minutes 8 seconds.

The ladies were not to be outdone either, Louise Taylor was once again in fine form to complete in fourth overall female with 42 minutes 3 seconds.

Mim Ireland won her age category and placed third in LV40.

Rob Calthorpe in East Yorkshire Cross Country League action at Sewerby

Trish Watson was also on top form finishing in 56 minutes 38 seconds and to claim second LV65.

Overall it was a relatively successful season for the Yellow and Blacks.

Both Men’s and Ladies teams finished fifth on Sunday and with all results counted the Bridlington men ended the campaign in sixth.

As the sun shone on a crisp clear Saturday morning another superb turnout of 220 runners of all abilities headed to cliff tops of Sewerby for the parkrun.

Micah Gibson in East Yorkshire Cross Country League action at Sewerby

Veteran Phill Taylor led the way from start to finish as he saw off the challenge from clubmate Paul Good.

Phill was able to claim first finisher in 18 minutes 38 seconds, with Good in 19 minutes 10 seconds.

Mollie Holehouse took the honour of first female in the club rankings.

Away from the parkrun scene was Helena Smith taking part in the Ultra Trails Tibthorpe loop.

Paul Good receives his East Yorkshire Cross Country League award at Sewerby

Helena completed the event in 2 hours 51 minutes 3 seconds.

Also taking on a challenge was Clare Gummerson in the Golden Fleece circuit of 27.5 miles, she finished her event in 4 hours 38 minutes 18 seconds.

A strong quartet of Brid Road Runners were in action at the North Lincolnshire Half Marathon on Sunday.

Impressing most was ultra expert Danny Brunton who finished in 1:15:21, Dominic Bond (1:19:31) also pushed hard along with Alan Feldberg (1:23:40) and Dave Bond (1:40:04)

Taking on the North Lincolnshire 10K on Sunday were Kirsten and Amanda Porter whom both ran together to finish together in 1:04:32.