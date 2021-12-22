Action from the Sewerby Parkrun on Saturday December 18. Photo by TCF Photography

Road Runners filled six of the top 10, a former member also among the front runners, writes John Edwards.

Greg Miller’s PB time got him into the top 10 for the first time, while Phill Taylor won the 5k run along the clifftops.

Dan Cawthorn was third with James Briggs, Josh Taylor and Mollie Holehouse all towards the front of the field, alongside ex-BRR member Bill Pike, who finished seventh.

Holehouse was second female, and junior member third female and 11th overall.

Jonathan Ogden, in 12th, also set a PB, as did Emilie Cawthorne, while Debbie Duffill reached the milestone of her 300th Parkrun.

At East Hull, club chairman Martin Hutchinson set a PB as he finished in 12th place.

Sewerby Parkrun results: 1 Phill Taylor 18:31, 3 Dan Cawthorn 19:59, 4 James Briggs 20:01, 8 Greg Miller 21:32 (PB), 9 Josh Taylor 21:33, 10 Mollie Holehouse 21:55, 11 Annabelle Miller (jnr) 22:12, 12 Jonathan Ogden 22:24 (PB,) 17 Rebecca Miller (jnr) 23:07, 23 John Potter 23:59, 25 Keren Miller 24:14, 28 Micah Gibson (jnr) 24:29, 29 Gillian Taylor 24:33, 30 Jason Pointez 24:34, 31 Graham Lonsdale 24:35, 38 Patricia Bielby 25:18, 39 Janet Potter 25:23, 40 Chris Price 25:24, 49 Amy Fowler 26:16, 52 Simon Porter 26:40, 55 Andy Baker 27:24, 59 T J Choat (jnr) 27:30, 60 Ben Edwards (jnr) 27:31, 66 Stuart Gent 27:53, 69 Heidi Baker 28:11, 71 Dominique Webster 28:15, 72 Paul Brown 28:16, 78 Emily Cawthorn 29:11 (PB), 83 Angela Bailey 29:29, 89 Pete Royal 29:55, 90 Kirsten Porter 30:07, 94 Anne Kelly 30:34, 99 Lynda Gent 31:32, 100 Jane Welbourn 31:33, 104 Dave Pring 32:19, 108 Ethan Jones (jnr) 32:31, 114 Lucinda Gibson 32:51, 115 Kevin Sissons 33:06, 120 Erin Jones (jnr) 33:45, 129 Janet Downes 35:29, 138 Linda Hall 38:35, 140 Ray Robinson 38:44, 143 L M E Choat (jnr) 40:10, 145 Cindy Baker 40:19, 146 Debbie Duffill 40:19, 153 Tina Calthorpe 44:41, 154 Rob Calthorpe 44:41, 155 Dave Foster 44:59, 158 Dian Rewston 48:40

Hull Parkrun: 12 Martin Hutchinson 19:14 (PB)

Lincoln Parkrun: 200 Danielle Whitehouse 34:32