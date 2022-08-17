Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James Wilson of Brid Road Runners wins Sewerby Parkrun

James Wilson won at Sewerby, finishing more than a minute-and-a-half ahead of his closest rival, while Annabelle Miller was third female. Lucinda Gibson reached the milestone of 50 Parkruns.

PBs proved elusive at Sewerby but those who travelled elsewhere had better luck. Kara Mainprize and Helena Bennett beat their best times at Dalby, April-Marie Exley and Rob Calthorpe matched that at North Yorkshire Water Park, Rob taking over two minutes off his previous record.

In Hull, Tyler Choat’s debut at the course saw him run a faster Parkrun than anywhere else, his 21:19 more than a minute faster than his old PB. Justin Choat also secured a PB.

Sewerby Parkrun: 1 James Wilson 17:25, 9 Martin Hutchinson 21:20, 13 Greg Miller 21:35, 14 Josh Taylor 21:48, 21 Adam Dyas 22:46, 24 Annabelle Miller (jnr) 23:10, 29 Ben Edwards (jnr) 23:28, 30 Micah Gibson (jnr) 23:34, 33 Chris Price 23:40, 43 Rebecca Miller (jnr) 24:26, 49 Gillian Taylor 25:19, 51 Andy Baker 25:23, 52 Chris Humphries 25:35, 59 Patricia Bielby 26:02, 66 Keren Miller 26:24, 67 Joshua Miller (jnr) 26:26, 70 Jason Pointez 26:30, 79 Graham Lonsdale 27:03, 100 Jonathan Ogden 28:30, 104 Paul Brown 28:45, 109 Amy Fowler 28:58, 134 Zoe Ellis-Cornell 32:05, 135 Dominique Webster 32:05, 142 Dave Pring 32:27, 148 Ethan Jones (jnr) 32:45, 151 Lucinda Gibson 32:58, 152 Emma Richardson 32:59, 154 Alexander Fynn (jnr) 33:18, 162 Kevin Sissons 34:02, 197 Erin Jones (jnr) 39:16, 201 David Duffill 40:19, 216 Cindy Baker 46:12, 217 Linda Hall 46:14, 237 Dian Rewston 1:04:59

Chevin Forest Parkrun: 132 Sandra Orlando 47:53

Dalby Parkrun: 37 Kara Mainprize 25:09, 58 Helena Smith 27:48, 59 Yvonne Shawcross 28:39, 92 Jenny Chambers 30:51

Hampstead Heath Parkrun: 61 Allan McFarlane 24:01

Hull Parkrun: 45 Joanna Dagnan 21:11, 48 T J Choat (jnr) 21:19, 51 Justin Choat 21:44, 142 Ted Imeson (jnr) 25:53, 361 L M E Choat (jnr) 33:16, 364 Emma Choat 33:26

NYWP Parkrun: 7 Simon Walters 19:50, 24 Adam Thomas 22:45, 41 Kay Walters 24:39, 49 April-Marie Exley 25:27, 133 Rob Calthorpe 38:22, 140 Tina Calthorpe 42:15