Bridlington Road Runners James Briggs and Adam Thomas sparkle at Thirsk 10 Mile

James Briggs led the way for Brid Road Runners at the Thirsk 10 Mile event. Photo by TCF Photography

​It was a quiet weekend for Bridlington Road Runners with races few and far between the only two BRR athletes in race action were James Briggs and Adam Thomas at the Thirsk 10-mile event.

Briggs was quickest for Bridlington and finished in 57:44, clubmate Thomas wasn’t too far behind in 1:05:42, writes Thomas Fynn.

Sewerby parkrun saw an excellent turnout of athletes from the home club along with many others on Saturday, 31 BRR members headed to the clifftops and it was the junior girls that shone overall.

Oceane Price had the honour of first BRR female and third Female overall, sister Maelys Price was hot on her heels to complete the difficult course around 30 seconds behind. Heidi Baker completed the ladies top three.

Oceane Price sparkled for Brid Road Runners at Sewerby parkrun on Saturday morning. Photo by TCF Photography

For the senior members, Jason Westmoreland took first BRR and fourth overall, Steve Wilson and Adam Dyas completing the top three men.

Elsewhere there were plenty of BRR taking in some parkrun tourism.

The Choat family of Emma, Justin, Tyler and Lily took on the York event, Tyler taking the first Bridlington place in 18:54, Justin was next in 21:13 while Emma and Lily followed in just over 25 minutes.

Over in Roundhay, Andrew and Lucinda Gibson ran the event, while Danielle Whitehouse was the sole attendee at Lincoln, Paul Good ran the Graves event in 19:41.

At North Yorkshire Water Park, Dom Bond was quickest for Brid in 21:51 while Dave Bond completed in 24:07, Rachael Pitchforth earned a PB in 24;36 and completing the field was Susan Bond in 29:18.

