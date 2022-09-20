Bridlington Road Runners' James wilson clocks lifetime PB at York 5K series

James Wilson earned a lifetime PB at the York 5K Series

He finished 11th and clocked 16 minutes and 19 seconds to continue his remarkable form, writes John Edwards.

Not too far behind was club captain Tom Mullen in an impressive time of 17:39 and Mollie Holehouse also dipped under 24 minutes at the same event.

There were also PBs at North Yorkshire Water Park Parkrun for April-Marie Exley, her sixth consecutive week, and David Foster, fresh from finishing second in the handicap league in the Champagne League this summer.

Andy and Cindy Baker flew the flag for Road Runners in Europe, completing a virtual Parkrun in the Latvian capital, Riga.

On Sunday, club chairman Martin Hutchinson was pleased with his efforts in the ABP Coastal Half Marathon at Cleethorpes, finishing 65th in 1:36:33, while Alan Feldberg reached 150 Parkruns this weekend.

York 5K Series: 11 James Wilson 16:19, 25 Tom Mullen 17:39, 67 Mollie Holehouse 23:53