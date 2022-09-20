Bridlington Road Runners' James wilson clocks lifetime PB at York 5K series
The weekend’s racing for Bridlington Road Runners began with a sensational lifetime PB from James Wilson at the York 5k Series.
He finished 11th and clocked 16 minutes and 19 seconds to continue his remarkable form, writes John Edwards.
Not too far behind was club captain Tom Mullen in an impressive time of 17:39 and Mollie Holehouse also dipped under 24 minutes at the same event.
There were also PBs at North Yorkshire Water Park Parkrun for April-Marie Exley, her sixth consecutive week, and David Foster, fresh from finishing second in the handicap league in the Champagne League this summer.
Andy and Cindy Baker flew the flag for Road Runners in Europe, completing a virtual Parkrun in the Latvian capital, Riga.
Most Popular
On Sunday, club chairman Martin Hutchinson was pleased with his efforts in the ABP Coastal Half Marathon at Cleethorpes, finishing 65th in 1:36:33, while Alan Feldberg reached 150 Parkruns this weekend.
York 5K Series: 11 James Wilson 16:19, 25 Tom Mullen 17:39, 67 Mollie Holehouse 23:53
Sewerby Parkrun: 4 James Briggs 19:50, 5 Josh Taylor 20:00, 7 Phill Taylor 20:20, 11 Paul Good 20:51, 15 Adam Dyas 21:56, 17 Graham Lonsdale 22:06, 20 Rebecca Miller (jnr) 22:47, 21 Micah Gibson (jnr) 23:00, 22 Justin Choat 23:02, 24 Annabelle Miller (jnr) 23:23, 27 Ted Imeson (jnr) 24:02, 29 Jonathan Ogden 24:10, 30 T J Choat (jnr) 24:16, 32 Luke Duffill 24:17, 33 Ben Edwards (jnr) 24:18, 40 Gillian Taylor 24:51, 42 Daniel Imeson (jnr) 25:01, 43 Joshua Miller (jnr) 25:02, 44 Keren Miller 25:03, 46 Evie Lakes (jnr) 25:07, 55 Simon Porter 25:58, 57 Laura Nurse 26:06, 61 Oceane Price (jnr) 26:40, 62 Jane Welbourn 26:45, 64 Stephen Eblet 26:49, 74 Nicola Fowler 27:58, 75 Amy Fowler 27:59, 81 Florence Kirkpatrick (jnr) 28:51, 82 Richard Kirkpatrick 28:55, 85 Zoe Ellis-Cornell 29:14, 86 Dominique Webster 29:15, 100 Ethan Jones (jnr) 31:06, 101 Lucinda Gibson 31:08, 105 Erin Jones (jnr) 31:20, 113 Hannah Imeson (jnr) 32:28, 127 Alan Feldberg 34:30, 132 Mary Yates 34:49, 137 Janet Downes 35:31, 144 Debbie Duffill 37:24, 145 David Duffill 37:47, 150 Emma Choat 38:21, 157 Linda Hall 39:37, 162 L M E Choat (jnr) 43:10, 163 Kirsten Porter 43:15, 164 Amanda Tindall 43:17, 166 Dian Rewston 45:45