Bridlington Road Runners' James Wilson earns ninth place at Walkington 10k

Bridlington Road Runners chairman Martin Hutchinson at his 100th Sewerby Parkrun

James Wilson’s fine recent form continued as he dipped under 35 minutes to claim ninth spot and fastest over 40 on Friday evening, writes John Edwards.

There were also age group prizes for Diane Palmer (second over 55) and Bob Eyre (second over 75).

In the handicap standings, Amy Fowler, Heidi Baker and Emilie Cawthorn were the top three for the ladies and Wilson, David Pring and Eyre took the honours in the men’s competition.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Phill Taylor was second and Annabelle and Becky Miller were second and third female at Sewerby Parkrun on Saturday.

The extended course, while pathways are upgrading in Sewerby Hall, is supposed to prevent personal bests and has managed this...until this week.

Junior Lily Choat put in a magnificent effort to complete the 5.5km course faster than she has managed the usual 5km route, and finished in the top 100.

There were also PBs at North Yorkshire Water Park, where ninth-placed Simon Walters got under 20 minutes for the first time, and junior Erin Jones was on form.

The Bridlington Road Runners Junior Captain's Challenge

Club chairman Martin Hutchinson reached the milestone of 100 Parkruns at Sewerby.

Walkington 10K: 9 James Wilson 34:58, 15 Tom Mullen 38:05, 42 Daniel Cawthorn 42:00, 128 Rebecca Clifton 48:12, 231 Amy Fowler 51:38, 251 Kelly Palmer 52:58, 258 Diane Palmer 53:06, 261 Heidi Baker 53:14, 264 Kara Mainprize 53:23, 265 Dominique Webster 53:23, 345 Bob Eyre 57:44, 350 Nicola Fowler 57:54, 363 Emilie Cawthorn 58:40, 416 David Pring 1:01:45, 463 Jane Probett 1:06:30, 471 Jenny Chambers 1:07:18

Sewerby Parkrun 5K (Alternative Course): 2 Phill Taylor 19:27, 10 Joe Shepherdson 22:12, 12 James Briggs 22:23, 19 T J Choat (jnr) 23:54, 26 Martin Hutchinson 24:36, 27 Annabelle Miller (jnr) 24:38, 29 Rebecca Miller (jnr) 25:09, 31 Mike Hall 25:21, 35 Stuart Gent 25:37, 40 Jonathan Ogden 25:46, 42 Ben Edwards (jnr) 26:02, 43 Keren Miller 26:03, 47 Justine Sutcliffe 26:52, 53 Patricia Bielby 27:16, 59 Heidi Baker 28:12, 65 Adam Thomas 28:36, 69 Alan Feldberg 28:49, 78 Simon Porter 29:59, 96 Andy Baker 31:16, 99 L M E Choat (jnr) 31:35 (PB), 100 Justin Choat 31:36, 112 Dave Pring 33:02, 124 Emma Choat 34:56, 125 Amanda Tindall 34:58, 126 Kirsten Porter 34:59, 139 Mary Yates 36:28, 140 Mim Ireland 36:29, 152 Elizabeth Ingle 37:55, 158 Kevin Sissons 39:41, 166 Debbie Duffill 43:24, 167 Cindy Baker 43:25, 172 Linda Hall 44:20, 173 Lyndon Spivey 44:21

Dalby Forest Parkrun: 67 Jane Probett 31:59

North Yorkshire Water Park Parkrun: 9 Simon Walters 19:41 (PB), 51 Kay Walters 25:20, 84 Paul Brown 27:24, 111 Ethan Jones (jnr) 30:30, 149 Erin Jones (jnr) 35:03 (PB), 169 Tina Calthorpe 40:07

Hull Parkrun: 33 Joanna Dagnan 20:22, 159 Daniel Imeson (jnr) 26:14

Sunday saw the Junior Captain’s Challenge, a fun event organised by boys’ captain Ben Edwards.

The club’s juniors took on the senior runners, with the two teams trying to complete the most one-mile laps on the seafront in a three-hour period.

Despite soaring temperatures, many runners recorded remarkable distances, in some cases further than they have run before.

The seniors had the benefit of more participants and claimed victory by 278 miles to 192, but the juniors’ efforts were outstanding.