Bridlington Road Runner Allan McFarlane at the Snake Lane 10 Mile on Sunday

Wilson took the tape at the inaugural event in a time of 17 minutes and 25 seconds, leading home a team of eight from Bridlington who were keen to test out the new course, writes John Edwards.

Club captain Tom Mullen was sixth and Emma Richardson in 48th was the first Bridlington Road Runners lady and fifth female overall.

At Sewerby, BRR junior Erin Gummerson was the first female, setting a new PB in the process.

She was 17th overall, in a time of 23:43 – more than two minutes faster than her previous best time set last August.

There was also a PB for Laura Nurse, who was third female, and Mary Yates made it a hat-trick of PBs for the Bridlington ladies.

Phill Taylor was the winner, ahead of team-mates Nick Jordan and Dan Cawthorn, with club chairman Martin Hutchinson breaking into the top five for the first time.

Junior Erin Jones reached the milestone of 50 Parkruns.

Bridlington Road Runner Simon Ellerker in action at Snake Lane 10 Mile on Sunday

The PBs weren’t limited to Sewerby, with junior Tyler Choat on form at Albert Parkrun in Middlesbrough and Chloe Whitehouse impressing at Lincoln.

Sunday saw glorious conditions for the Snake Lane 10 Mile race near Pocklington.

A popular and well established race in it’s 30th year, it is a fairly flat course has a which winding stretch that snakes its way through beautiful East Yorkshire countryside at the foot of the glorious Wolds.

Nick Jordan was the Bridlington team’s first finisher and Lisa Cockcroft first female and the third over 35.

Lisa Cockroft was the first Bridlington Road Runner lady home in the Snake Lane 10 Mile on Sunday

Sewerby Parkrun 5K: 1 Phill Taylor 18:55, 2 Nick Jordan 19:35, 3 Dan Cawthorn 20:12, 5 Martin Hutchinson 21:12, 13 Allan McFarlane 23:08, 14 Alan Feldberg 23:29, 15 Ben Edwards (jnr) 23:31, 16 Isaac McNulty (jnr) 23:36, 17 Erin Gummerson (jnr) 23:43, 21 Adam Dyas 24:12, 22 Andy Baker 24:19, 25 Chris Price 24:44, 26 Gillian Taylor 24:55, 28 Laura Nurse 25:03, 29 James Briggs 25:06, 31 Louise Taylor 25:22, 34 Patricia Bielby 25:42, 38 James Riley 25:53, 45 Jason Pointez 26:19, 48 Micah Gibson (jnr) 26:49, 51 Simon Porter 27:11, 58 Amy Fowler 28:06, 68 Pete Royal 29:05, 70 Nicola Fowler 29:16, 71 Emily Cawthorn 29:22, 79 Anne Kelly 30:43, 85 Dave Pring 31:35, 87 Ethan Jones (jnr) 31:48, 88 William McNulty (jnr) 32:00, 94 Lucinda Gibson 32:30, 97 Kevin Sissons 32:52, 104 Erin Jones (jnr) 33:50, 107 Mary Yates 34:27 (PB), 111 Sam Adams 36:23, 112 Amanda Tindall 36:27, 113 Kirsten Porter 36:27, 118 James Ellerker (jnr) 38:04, 120 Vickie Ellerker 38:09, 125 Debbie Duffill 39:24, 126 Linda Hall 39:33, 127 Cindy Baker 39:33, 129 Dave Foster 39:45, 136 Dian Rewston 44:33

North Yorkshire Water Parkrun: 1 James Wilson 17:25, 6 Tom Mullen 18:51, 48 Emma Richardson 24:46, 85 Stuart Gent 28:02, 86 Paul Brown 28:11, 121 Paul Raper 30:23, 138 Di Raper 32:24, 189 Tina Calthorpe 41:30

Lincoln Parkrun: 140 Chloe Whitehouse 28:11 (PB)

Albert Parkrun: 50 T J Choat (jnr) 23:07 (PB), 183 L M E Choat (jnr) 32:28

Bridlington Road Runner Di Raper is all smiles at Snake Lane 10 Mile on Sunday

Virtual Parkrun: Mim Ireland 25:40

Snake Lane 10 mile: 67 Nick Jordan 1:02:46, 223 Lisa Cockcroft 1:12:10, 282 Allan McFarlane 1:14:42, 301 Simon Ellerker 1:15:15, 405 Graham Lonsdale 1:18:33, 623 Dominique Webster 1:25:19, 717 Simon Porter 1:27:46, 771 Stuart Gent 1:29:31, 818 Tom Fynn 1:30:47, 824 Verona Petty 1:30:52, 910 Jane Welbourn 1:34:21, 947 Nicola Fowler 1:35:43, 1166 Janet Downes 1:47:38, 1167 Amanda Tindall 1:47:38, 1195 Di Raper 1:50:56, 1239 Elizabeth Ingle 1:56:40.