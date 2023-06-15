News you can trust since 1882
Bridlington Road Runners Junior Captain Micah Gibson leads by example

Micah Gibson kicked off a bumper weekend of running for the Bridlington Road Runners junior section with a captain’s performance of 49:29 in the Sledmere Sunset Trail.
By Andy Bloomfield
Published 15th Jun 2023, 06:00 BST- 1 min read
Micah Gibson impressed at the Sledmere Sunset Trail 10k.

In the Fun Run, Oceane Price was the first Junior home and fourth girl in 17:16 with Charlie Johnson following her in 18:17, Maelys Price in 18:51, Alex Fynn in 20:13 completing the field.

At Sewerby Parkrun, Ted Imeson was first BRR Junior finisher in 22:57 closely followed by Tyler Choat in 22.59.

Gibson followed his Friday run with a 25:39 and Daniel Imeson finished in 27:19. Rebecca Miller led the girls back in 23.36 followed by Annabelle Miller in 24:16, Evie Lakes 24:17, Oceane Price 25:21 and Lily Choat in 32:21.

At Costello Stadium for the Humber Open Athletics Series Meeting 2, Alfie Verner took 3 seconds off his 600m time to record a PB of 2.05:01.

The youngster also took a silver medal for his 23.23m Howler Throw.

Oceane Price continued her prowess in the 600m event with a 2:05:49 and leapt into a silver medal spot in the long jump with PB of 3.20m. Teddy Imeson recorded a 75m hurdle PB of 16.53 and brother Daniel Imeson ensured a PB in long jump with a PB of 3.77m. Tyler Choat continued the long jump success with a PB of 3.15m before running a debut 800m of 3.03.26.

Maelys Price strengthened the impressive field event showing for the club with a discus bronze medal throw of 12.55m.

Erin Gummerson finished second in her age category with 12:15:90 in the 3000m. Lily Choat sparkled with a strong 2:35:26 performance in the 600m.

Related topics:Bridlington Road Runners